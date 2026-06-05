New Biography from TSHA Press Restores the Legacy of Legendary Songwriter Cindy Walker

Texas Songbird: The Life and Songs of Cindy Walker book cover

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ) Press has announced the release of "Texas Songbird: The Life and Songs of Cindy Walker," a definitive new biography by Barbara Finlay, Ph.D. The book chronicles the extraordinary life, massive industry impact, and enduring catalog of a woman once celebrated as "the dean of Texas songwriters," and "the greatest living songwriter of country music."Despite writing more than a thousand songs, over half of which were recorded by a diverse, multi-genre roster of artists, Cindy Walker’s name has faded from mainstream public memory outside of dedicated country music circles. Texas Songbird aims to close that gap, offering an intimate and meticulously researched look at a remarkable woman who achieved historic success while choosing to live the majority of her life in the small, Central Texas town of Mexia.Walker's staggering productivity earned her a place in the Broadcast Music International (BMI) "Million-Air Club," a distinction reserved for songwriters whose tracks have achieved more than a million radio broadcasts. She was the powerhouse pen behind monumental Western swing hits and classics popularized by icons like Bob Wills, Hank Snow, Eddy Arnold, and Roy Orbison. Her most famous composition, the timeless ballad "You Don't Know Me," went on to be recorded by more than 200 singers across multiple generations, including definitive versions by Eddy Arnold, Ray Charles, Mickey Gilley, and K. D. Lang.The story is brought to life by Dr. Barbara Finlay, a distinguished sociologist and Professor Emeritus at Texas A&M University. Finlay earned her doctorate from the University of Florida and spent decades in Texas academia, notably serving as the director of the Women's Studies Program at Texas A&M, where she specialized in gender studies, sociological theory, and women’s rights. Applying her background in documenting women's histories, Dr. Finlay expertly traces Walker's path from a young Texas performer to one of the most prolific and influential female songwriters in Country Music Hall of Fame history."Texas Songbird: The Life and Songs of Cindy Walker" is published by TSHA Press and is now available for purchase on LegacyofTexas.com About the TSHA Press: The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) Press publishes groundbreaking books focused on the history, culture, and diverse legacies of Texas. As the publishing arm of the state’s oldest learned society, TSHA Press is dedicated to fostering a deeper appreciation of Texas history through rigorous research and compelling storytelling.###

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