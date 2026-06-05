Virginia Court of Appeals Reverses Worker Misclassification Decision
ChasenBoscolo won a VA Court of Appeals reversal for a worker labeled an independent contractor, restoring over $180,000 in back-pay and workers' comp benefits.
The case centered on the specific nature of the employment relationship. Although the employer argued the worker operated independently, lead trial lawyer David Snyder and senior appellate attorney Kevin Stillman provided evidence that the company maintained significant control over the individual. This control included choosing the employee for specific tasks, paying an hourly wage, setting a fixed schedule, and tracking work performance through a mobile application.
The Virginia Court of Appeals agreed with the firm’s position that professional experience or a degree of autonomy on the job does not disqualify a worker from legal protections under the state's workers' compensation system. Following the court’s decision, David Snyder calculated that the client is now entitled to more than $180,000 in back-dated compensation, along with ongoing weekly payments to assist with recovery and lost wages.
"This decision clarifies that the actual daily reality of a work environment matters more than a label an employer puts on a contract," said David Snyder, Lead Trial Lawyer at ChasenBoscolo. "We filed this appeal because our client deserved the same protections as any other employee. We are pleased that the court recognized these facts, allowing our client to finally receive the financial support and medical care they have been waiting for."
For more information on legal support for workplace injuries, visit ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers.
Barry Chasen
ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers
+1 703-538-1138
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.