Virginia Court of Appeals Reverses Worker Misclassification Decision

ChasenBoscolo won a VA Court of Appeals reversal for a worker labeled an independent contractor, restoring over $180,000 in back-pay and workers' comp benefits.

We are pleased that the court recognized these facts, allowing our client to finally receive the financial support and medical care they have been waiting for.” — David Snyder, Lead Trial Lawyer at ChasenBoscolo

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers successfully represented a misclassified worker before the Virginia Court of Appeals (Record No. 0863-24-1), resulting in a reversed decision that restores access to more than $180,000 in past-due workers’ compensation benefits. The appellate court’s ruling overturned a previous finding that had labeled the worker an independent contractor, a designation that had initially blocked the client from receiving necessary medical and wage support.The case centered on the specific nature of the employment relationship. Although the employer argued the worker operated independently, lead trial lawyer David Snyder and senior appellate attorney Kevin Stillman provided evidence that the company maintained significant control over the individual. This control included choosing the employee for specific tasks, paying an hourly wage, setting a fixed schedule, and tracking work performance through a mobile application.The Virginia Court of Appeals agreed with the firm’s position that professional experience or a degree of autonomy on the job does not disqualify a worker from legal protections under the state's workers' compensation system. Following the court’s decision, David Snyder calculated that the client is now entitled to more than $180,000 in back-dated compensation, along with ongoing weekly payments to assist with recovery and lost wages."This decision clarifies that the actual daily reality of a work environment matters more than a label an employer puts on a contract," said David Snyder, Lead Trial Lawyer at ChasenBoscolo. "We filed this appeal because our client deserved the same protections as any other employee. We are pleased that the court recognized these facts, allowing our client to finally receive the financial support and medical care they have been waiting for."For more information on legal support for workplace injuries, visit ChasenBoscolo Injury Lawyers.

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