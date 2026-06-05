USMMA Alumni Deliver Historic Memorial Pavilion Honoring More Than 10,000 Graduates

Photo of Memorial Pavilion courtesy of H2M architects + engineers

Privately funded gift marks first third-party facility in U.S. Merchant Marine Academy's 83-year history

KINGS POINT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the recent dedication ceremony for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy’s new Memorial Pavilion with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean P. Duffy, Academy leadership, Midshipmen, and alumni in attendance, the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation (AAF) wishes to recognize the alumni, parents, and friends whose generosity made the Academy's new Memorial Pavilion possible.Funded entirely through private donations, the Memorial Pavilion is a gift from the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and is the first Academy facility funded, designed, and constructed by a third party in the institution's 83-year history.The Pavilion represents a modern rebirth of the Academy's Memorial Arbors, expanding the number of honored names from approximately 2,700 to more than 10,000. Located on the Academy’s eight-acre McNulty campus—also a gift from the AAF—it serves as a permanent place of remembrance and reflection for generations of graduates and their families."The Memorial Pavilion now has over 10,000 names on its walls honoring all of our brothers and sisters who have crossed the final bar," said Capt. James F. Tobin '77, AAF President/CEO. "Their names are listed in a fitting, contemplative setting that everyone can be proud of, a place that is a focal point for all visitors to this campus. To all those who went before us, this Memorial Pavilion will guarantee that they will never be forgotten."The Pavilion's design evokes the imagery and traditions of the American Merchant Marine. Inspired by a sailing vessel, the structure features ship-like elements and engraved granite memorials that honor the service and sacrifice of all Academy graduates. The memorial was designed with sufficient capacity to accommodate future generations of Kings Pointers, ensuring their names will be memorialized for decades to come.The dedication ceremony featured remarks from Secretary Duffy, USMMA Superintendent Rear Adm. Anthony J. Ceraolo, USMS, and Capt. Tobin. For the Alumni Association and Foundation, the project stands as a testament to the enduring commitment of the USMMA community to preserving the Academy's heritage and supporting its future."The Memorial Pavilion reflects what can be accomplished when alumni, parents, and friends unite behind a common purpose," said Tobin. "We are honored to have delivered this historic gift to the Academy and to all who call Kings Point home."The project also demonstrates the important role private philanthropy can play in strengthening the Academy alongside ongoing federal investments and modernization efforts. The AAF has been providing the margin of excellence to USMMA for over 80 years. video recap of the dedication ceremony is available through the USMMA Alumni Association and Foundation. Photos, courtesy of the AAF, Galvin Brothers, and H2M architects + engineers, can be found here

USMMA AAF Memorial Pavilion Dedication Ceremony

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