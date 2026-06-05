Connecticut Joins the List of States to Enact Insurance Coverage for Scalp Cooling Therapy

Patient receiving Paxman Scalp Cooling Therapy during Chemotherapy Treatment Paxman Scalp Cooling Logo Connecticut mandates insurance coverage of mechanical scalp cooling effective January 1, 2027

Connecticut enacts insurance coverage for scalp cooling therapy helping reduce financial barriers for cancer patients in managing side effects of chemotherapy

Connecticut's enactment of this legislation recognizes that the impact of cancer treatment extends beyond the disease itself.” — Richard Paxman, Chief Executive Officer, Paxman

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum continues to build across the United States to expand patient access to scalp cooling therapy, as Connecticut enacted House Bill 5374 on May 28, 2026. Signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont, the legislation will require insurance coverage for provider-delivered scalp cooling therapy beginning January 1, 2027.Connecticut becomes the fifth state to enact state wide insurance coverage for scalp cooling therapy, following New York, Louisiana, Maryland, and West Virginia. The legislation will help reduce financial barriers for cancer patients seeking access to treatment that can help manage the side effects of chemotherapy. Connecticut's enactment follows earlier legislative successes this year in Maryland and West Virginia, while similar legislation remains under consideration this legislative session in California, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.Governor Lamont submitted testimony in support of HB 5374, noting that chemotherapy-related hair loss can take a significant emotional toll on patients and that coverage for scalp cooling systems can help preserve hair and support emotional well-being during treatment.Scalp cooling is an FDA-cleared treatment used during chemotherapy to help reduce hair loss, one of the most visible and emotionally challenging side effects of cancer treatment. The technology is now available in more than 900 cancer centers throughout the United States and is recognized by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network(NCCN) as a Category 2A recommendation."Connecticut's enactment of this legislation recognizes that the impact of cancer treatment extends beyond the disease itself," said Richard Paxman , Chief Executive Officer of Paxman. "Expanding access to scalp cooling reflects the growing importance of side effect management in cancer care and allows more patients to access a treatment that can help preserve normalcy, confidence, and emotional well-being during chemotherapy."In January 2026, three CPT® Category I codes for scalp cooling took effect, providing a standardized reporting and reimbursement pathway for provider-delivered scalp cooling services and supporting broader adoption of an insurance-based billing model across oncology practices.Paxman remains committed to working with legislators, patient advocates, clinicians, and other stakeholders to advance policies that improve access to scalp cooling therapy, reduce financial barriers to treatment, and ensure more patients can benefit from this important component of side effect management in cancer care.

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