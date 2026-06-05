The Republican Recap: Week of June 1, 2026

Every day, farmers and ranchers across Rural America work to provide the nation with a safe and reliable food supply. Congress has a responsibility to support them through responsible appropriations.

The Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027, invests in agricultural research, rural development programs, and food inspection services. It also cuts burdensome Biden-era regulations on livestock producers.

Additionally, both WIC and SNAP are fully funded based on projected need. This legislation provides $8 billion for WIC, helping low-income mothers access healthy foods, including fruits and vegetables, and funds SNAP at $101.2 billion, allowing eligible families to purchase necessary groceries.

To support President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda, the bill provides $7.1 billion for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to strengthen oversight of the nation's food, drug, and medical device supply. The legislation also addresses national security concerns posed by Chinese-owned farmland by increasing oversight of foreign-owned agricultural land. In addition, it invests in land-grant universities to ensure American agricultural research continues to outcompete China.

Rep. Andy Harris’s measure, H.R. 8646, the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agency Appropriations Act, 2027, passed the House floor to protect Americans’ food and drug supply, prioritize Americans’ health, and equip America to compete against our adversaries, while upholding the GOP’s commitment to fiscal responsibility through regular order appropriations.

"This bill advances American agriculture by backing the farmers and ranchers who feed our nation, support millions of jobs, and power rural economies. Building on the Trump Administration's commitment to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse, it eliminates unnecessary spending while preserving investments that strengthen agricultural production and food security," said Rep. Harris. "I’m proud to lead legislation that invests in the farm safety net, agricultural research, and rural infrastructure programs that help producers manage risk, expand production, and remain competitive in a challenging global marketplace."