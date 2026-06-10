Plumb Line Launched to Help Trades Businesses Scale More Profitably

Plumb Line | Growth Advisory for HVAC, Electrical & Plumbing Seth Tutlis, Founder of Plumb Line

The firm serves HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies seeking stronger profitability and sustainable growth.

Growth doesn't automatically create a stronger business. We help trades companies increase profitability, strengthen value, and prepare for whatever comes next.” — Seth Tutlis, Founder of Plumb Line

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plumb Line has officially launched, bringing specialized growth advisory services to owner operators of HVAC , electrical, and plumbing businesses seeking to improve profitability, scale strategically, and maximize long-term company value.Founded by experienced financial professionals with extensive backgrounds advising privately held businesses, Plumb Line was created to address a growing need within the trades industry. While many contractors and service businesses have experienced strong demand in recent years, owners are increasingly challenged by labor shortages, rising costs, margin compression, cash flow constraints, and the operational complexity that often accompanies growth.Plumb Line was established to provide business owners with the financial insight, strategic guidance, and operational visibility needed to navigate these challenges and build stronger, more valuable companies.WHO PLUMB LINE SERVESPlumb Line works with established trades businesses across the U.S. that are facing a common problem: at a certain size, the challenge for many owner-operators is the transition from doing the trade to running the business.Plumb Line uses accounting expertise and industry benchmarks to provide actionable insights that drive profitability and growth. The firm serves as a trusted growth advisor for HVAC, electrical, and plumbing companies seeking stronger financial visibility and operational control.Whether a company is focused on maximizing profitability, expanding into new markets, preparing for succession, evaluating acquisitions, or positioning for a future sale, Plumb Line provides financial insight and business guidance tailored to the realities of the trades industry.WHAT PLUMB LINE DOESPlumb Line helps owners move beyond bookkeeping and historical reporting by providing financial advisory services designed to increase visibility into business performance and support better operational and financial decisions.Services include (and are not exclusive to):>> Profitability and margin analysis>> Cash flow management and forecasting>> Business planning and strategic growth initiatives>> Budgeting and performance measurement>> Industry KPI benchmarking>> Pricing and operational efficiency analysis>> Business valuation enhancement strategies>> Exit and succession planning support>> Executive-level financial guidanceThe firm's approach focuses on transforming accounting data into actionable insights that owners can use to make more confident decisions and drive measurable business outcomes.HOW THE TRADES CAN BENEFIT FROM SPECIALIZED GROWTH ADVISORY SUPPORTMany trades business owners excel at serving customers, managing teams, and growing revenue. However, growth alone does not always translate into increased profitability.As businesses scale, owners often face increasingly complex decisions involving hiring, pricing, capital investments, expansion opportunities, acquisitions, and succession planning. Without the right financial framework, even successful companies can struggle to improve margins and strengthen company value.That is where Plumb Line comes in, helping owners:>> Understand the key financial drivers within their business>> Identify opportunities for improvement>> Create a roadmap for sustainable growth."Many trades business owners are working incredibly hard to grow their companies, but revenue growth alone doesn't guarantee stronger profits," said Seth Tutlis. "Plumb Linewas launched to help owners understand the numbers from their bookkeeping, how those are impacting their business, and what they can do to improve. When you have clarity around the numbers, you can build a business that is not only larger but also more profitable and valuable."HOW PLUMB LINE DIFFERENTIATES ITSELFUnlike traditional accounting firms that primarily focus on tax compliance and historical reporting, Plumb Line provides growth advisory services focused on helping business owners gain greater visibility into the drivers of business performance and profitability.The firm's advisors bring extensive experience guiding privately held companies through periods of expansion, leadership transition, and operational change. By combining deep accounting expertise with an understanding of the unique challenges facing trades businesses, Plumb Line transforms complex financial information into practical business intelligence.As market dynamics continue to evolve across the trades industry, owners face increasingly important decisions involving hiring, pricing, capital allocation, acquisitions, and succession planning. Plumb Line provides the insight needed to evaluate opportunities, manage risk, and make informed decisions with confidence.ABOUT PLUMB LINEPlumb Line is a specialized advisory firm serving HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and skilled trades businesses across the United States. Through financial analysis, growth planning, forecasting, and business advisory services, the firm equips owners with the insight needed to navigate complexity, evaluate opportunities, and build stronger companies.

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