Attorney General Alan Wilson announces his office will prosecute all charges related to Pamela Schronce through Anderson County investigation of defrauding customers across the state

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced today that his office will assume the prosecution of Pamela Brooke Schronce, an Anderson children’s clothing boutique owner who’s charged in summary and circuit courts throughout the state with scamming more than 50 customers. The allegations are that people placed orders online and Schronce never intended to fulfil them. Anderson County is reviewing the entire scope of the case, and the Attorney General will review the full investigation of the business conduct to charge appropriately.

Schronce has been arrested 17 times this year in several counties. Tenth Circuit Solicitor Micah Black asked the Attorney General’s Office to take the case because an employee in the Solicitor’s Office is a family friend of Schronce. Because Schronce has charges pending in five different solicitors’ offices and the potential of a broader scope beyond the current charges, Attorney General Wilson decided to consolidate all the cases in Anderson County, where her business is located.

The goal is to identify all potential victims, so the full scope of the case can be handled in one place at one time. The investigation is ongoing. The Attorney General has notified all the local jurisdictions of the investigation in an effort to conserve resources and address everything at one time. If you have any questions, please contact the Attorney General’s Office. Investigator Kelly Bush is coordinating inquiries for the office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.