West Pest Co. Highlights Growing Need for Home Pest Inspections in Santa Cruz County as Warm Season Pest Activity Rises

West Pest Co.

West Pest Co. draws attention to home pest inspection gaps that leave Santa Cruz County homeowners exposed to undetected infestations in and around their homes.

The calls we receive are often from homeowners who have had a problem for longer than they realized” — Matthew West

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Pest Co., a locally owned and operated pest control company serving Santa Cruz County, is drawing attention to an issue affecting homeowners across the region: the gap between visible pest problems and the underlying conditions that allow them to take hold and return.As warmer months bring increased pest activity across coastal California, a pattern common to the Santa Cruz area is emerging homeowners notice pest problems only after infestations are already established, often because an early inspection was never conducted. According to Matthew West, owner and operator of West Pest Co., a thorough on-site assessment before a pest issue escalates can be the difference between a straightforward resolution and a recurring problem that resists treatment for years.The issue is not limited to any single pest category. Ants, rodents, cockroaches, spiders, fleas, and wasps can each establish themselves in ways that are not immediately apparent to the occupants of a home. Entry points, harborage areas, and the conditions that attract pests in the first place are often hidden in wall cavities, beneath structures, or along the exterior perimeter and go unaddressed until the infestation reaches a level that produces visible signs."The calls we receive are often from homeowners who have had a problem for longer than they realized," said Matthew West. "An inspection gives us an accurate picture of what is actually happening. That changes how we approach the job and tends to produce better outcomes for the homeowner."West Pest Co. provides residential and commercial pest inspections throughout Santa Cruz County, covering communities including Aptos, Capitola, Scotts Valley, Watsonville, and surrounding areas. Inspections typically involve a review of interior spaces, exterior perimeter, foundation areas, attic and crawl space access points where applicable, and known pest entry pathways specific to the region.Santa Cruz County's climate creates conditions that differ meaningfully from inland California. Mild temperatures and coastal moisture allow pest activity to persist throughout the year, rather than peaking in summer and declining in winter as observed in drier regions. Rodents seek shelter earlier in the season. Ants can establish colonies in exterior walls and garden areas without homeowners noticing until foraging trails reach interior spaces. Spiders, fleas, and cockroaches similarly benefit from the temperate environment in ways that make year-round monitoring more relevant than the seasonal approach that may suffice elsewhere.These regional conditions are part of why inspection is often a more useful starting point than a targeted treatment applied without prior assessment.For one Santa Cruz County homeowner, the value of that approach was clear within 24 hours of her initial call. Lynette A. contacted West Pest Co. following a severe ant infestation inside her home one that required a solution safe for her pets, plants, and kitchen without requiring extensive preparation or disruption to her household. Matthew West traced the ant trails, treated both the interior and the full exterior perimeter, and used products that required no furniture relocation or surface covering.By the following day, the infestation had been fully resolved. Read more about real customer outcomes like Lynette's here Lynette's experience reflects a broader pattern in the feedback West Pest Co. receives: homeowners who had attempted self-directed solutions or had worked with other providers without lasting results found that a systematic assessment of the actual source of the problem rather than a surface-level treatment led to outcomes that held.Recurring infestations are among the most common frustrations reported by pest control customers in the region. In many of these cases, the initial treatment addressed visible pest activity without identifying the conditions or entry points sustaining the population. West Pest Co.'s inspection-first approach is designed to address this by providing the homeowner with a clear understanding of what is driving the problem before any treatment begins.The company offers both conventional and eco-friendly treatment options, selected based on the specific pest issue, the layout of the property, and the needs of the household. For homes with young children, pets, or occupants with sensitivities, Matthew West selects from a range of lower-impact products and adjusts his approach accordingly. The same standard applies to commercial properties, where treatment compatibility with the operating environment is a practical consideration alongside effectiveness.West Pest Co. does not offer termite or mosquito services and does not treat bed bugs. The company's focus remains on the pest categories most commonly encountered by Santa Cruz County homeowners: rodents, ants, wasps, cockroaches, spiders, fleas, ticks, aphids, and general interior pest issues.Homeowners seeking a pest inspection in Santa Cruz County can contact West Pest Co. directly to schedule an assessment. For more information, visit westpestco.com or contact westpestco@gmail.com.West Pest Co.Phone: (831) 430-8402Email: westpestco@gmail.comWebsite: https://westpestco.com Service Area: Santa Cruz County, CaliforniaAbout West Pest Co.West Pest Co. is a locally owned pest control company serving Santa Cruz County, California. Owner Matthew West provides residential and commercial pest control services for ants, rodents, wasps, spiders, cockroaches, fleas, ticks, aphids, and general interior pests. West Pest Co. has been voted Best Pest Control in Santa Cruz two years running.

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