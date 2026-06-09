NUGL, Inc. Announces Jamaican Market Evaluation with Cannibble Food-Tech Through Kaya Pizza and Square Grouper Bars

Kaya Pizza, one of Jamaica's leading artisanal pizza brands and part of the Kaya hospitality platform.

Selected Functional Beverage Products to be Evaluated for Consumer Acceptance, Market Demand, and Strategic Opportunities in Jamaica

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NUGL, Inc. (OTC: NUGL) ("NUGL" or the "Company"), operator of the KAYA cannabis brand in Jamaica, today announced the commencement of a market evaluation initiative with Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. ("Cannibble"), an innovative food technology company focused on the development and commercialization of functional food and beverage products.Under the initiative, Cannibble intends to provide selected beverage product samples for evaluation within Jamaica through Kaya Pizza and Square Grouper Bars islandwide, as part of Kaya's broader retail, hospitality, and consumer engagement platform. The initiative is designed to assess consumer interest, product positioning, market fit, and potential future opportunities within Jamaica's evolving wellness, hospitality, and consumer lifestyle sectors.Jamaica is internationally recognized for its vibrant culinary culture, rich hospitality traditions, and robust tourism market, attracting visitors from around the world seeking authentic food, beverage, wellness, and lifestyle experiences."We believe Jamaica represents a unique environment for evaluating innovative consumer products that align with evolving wellness and lifestyle trends," said Bali Vaswani, Chief Executive Officer of NUGL, Inc. "Through Kaya's direct engagement with local consumers and international visitors, we are positioned to gather valuable market insights while continuing to explore strategic opportunities that may enhance our retail and hospitality ecosystem."The evaluation initiative will leverage Kaya's established presence across Jamaica, including Kaya Pizza, Square Grouper Bars, licensed dispensaries, hospitality venues, educational programs, consumer events, and major seasonal tourism periods, including World Cup activities, summer events, and Jamaica's Independence weekend. Information gathered during the evaluation process is expected to assist both companies in assessing consumer preferences, product acceptance, and potential market opportunities."We are pleased to collaborate with NUGL and the Kaya team to better understand consumer preferences within the Jamaican market," said Yoav Bar Joseph, Chief Executive Officer of Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. "Jamaica's global reputation as a leading culinary, wellness, lifestyle, and tourism destination provides a valuable environment in which to evaluate consumer trends and gather meaningful market intelligence."This Pilot Project is exploratory in nature and does not constitute a binding commercial agreement between the parties. Any future distribution, licensing, manufacturing, joint venture, marketing, or commercialization activities would be subject to regulatory approvals, due diligence, definitive agreements, and other customary business considerations.NUGL believes initiatives such as this support its broader strategy of evaluating new revenue opportunities through branded products, strategic partnerships, hospitality experiences, and innovative consumer offerings, while also strengthening its ability to identify and evaluate potential M&A, and strategic investment opportunities across its non-medicinal business divisions.About NUGL, Inc.NUGL, Inc. is a global discovery and analytics platform focused on cannabis brands, dispensaries, psychedelics research, and AI-powered news. Through Kaya Group, Jamaica's first legal herb house and vertically integrated cannabis company, NUGL operates licensed retail locations, cultivation and processing facilities, wellness destinations, hospitality operations, and lifestyle partnerships.For more information, visit www.nugl.ai/investors or follow KAYA on social media at @kaya.inc and NUGL on X at @NUGLmedia.About Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is an innovative food technology company focused on the development, commercialization, and marketing of food and beverage solutions. The Company develops a broad range of products, including powdered functional foods and beverages enriched with alternative proteins, as well as other innovative food-tech applications for the growing better-for-you market, designed to meet evolving consumer preferences and emerging market trends.As part of its commitment to innovation, Cannibble has established a division focused on robotics and artificial intelligence solutions. Through this division, the Company is developing AI-powered tools intended to enhance product development processes, improve formulation efficiency, support ingredient analysis, optimize product formulations, and streamline research and development workflowThe Innovation Division is also engaged in the evaluation, marketing, and commercialization of robotic technologies designed to support automation, operational efficiency, and scalable service delivery across food service, hospitality, and other industrial environments.No Offer or SolicitationThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus or other offering document meeting applicable legal requirements.Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's expected growth, delivery expansion, operational scalability, improved operating leverage, customer accessibility, international expansion, digital platform development, brand development, tourism-related opportunities, and long-term shareholder value.Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, regulatory developments, changes in cannabis laws and licensing requirements, operational execution, competition, economic conditions, tourism trends, supply chain constraints, access to capital, weather-related disruptions, and other risks described in the Company's filings with OTC Markets and the Securities and Exchange Commission.Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "seek," "estimate," "project," "continue," "future," "strategy," "opportunity," and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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