John Jae Woo Lee Named Top Technical Leader of the Decade and one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor John Jae Woo at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two-decade engineering and product leader honored for building, scaling, and revitalizing high-performing technology teams across consumer internet, fintech, gaming, Web3, and alternative assetsThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has named John Jae Woo Lee its Top Technical Leader of the Decade for 2026 and selected him as one of its Top 25 Global Impact Leaders. The Top Technical Leader of the Decade distinction is awarded to a single individual globally, while the Global Impact Leaders honor recognizes twenty-five professionals whose work is shaping their industries and communities at scale. Both honors are drawn from IAOTP’s invitation-only network of the world’s most accomplished professionals. John will be recognized for both at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at The Plaza Hotel in New York City this December, building on his 2025 selection as Top Technical Leader of the Year, honored at the Bellagio in Las Vegas.The Thesis: Scale Defined the Last Decade. Judgment Will Define the Next.The last decade of technology was defined by scale. The next will be defined by judgment—knowing which systems to build, which teams to bet on, which problems are actually worth solving, and when to say no. John has spent nearly twenty years at that intersection: building the teams that ship, turning around the ones that don’t, and converting two decades of operating experience into founding bets of his own.“Great engineering leaders don’t just ship software. They compound human capital. They turn teams into institutions and careers into trajectories.” — JohnHis career is a case study in compounding judgment: seven companies, three domains (fintech, gaming, Web3), one exit, and a current founding bet that synthesizes every lesson into a single infrastructure play.Two Decades of Engineering LeadershipJohn has held founding or senior engineering and product leadership at companies that collectively shaped e-commerce, live entertainment, consumer fintech, gaming, Web3, and alternative assets. The throughline: build the team, build the system, ship the outcome.Amazon — Early engineering leadership; promoted within eight months. Built early ML and AI models powering Kindle and Alexa, and shipped accessibility features for blind and low-vision users that are still used by millions of customers around the world.Caffeine.tv — Engineer #7 and Head of Product Engineering at the live social broadcasting platform backed by Andreessen Horowitz and 21st Century Fox—recognized as a unicorn. Helped scale the company from a small founding team to ~250 employees with an engineering organization of ~40.Riot Games — Senior R&D engineering on systems serving hundreds of millions of players globally.Tally — Head of Product Engineering. Led the growth of Tally Cards, a smart credit card consolidation product built to increase financial literacy and help Americans pay down debt, and incubated Tally Save 0-to-1, a savings-habit-building product. Led distributed engineering teams across San Francisco, Boston, and Vancouver.Chainlink Labs — Head of Engineering. Delivered hundreds of integrations across the decentralized oracle network, helping secure over $1 trillion in on-chain value, and grew the engineering organization from 4 to 85 people.Sky Mavis — VP of Product and Engineering at the game publisher behind Axie Infinity, the most successful on-chain video game in history.Card Mint (Exited) — Founder. Built and scaled an online marketplace for collectibles. Exited in the fall of 2025.Supercharged Ventures (Current) — Founder and General Partner. An investment and advisory firm working with technology companies of all sizes, from preseed startups to global enterprise, where John deploys capital and advises founders on technical strategy, organizational design, and scaling execution.The pattern across his operating career is clear: John builds high-performing engineering organizations from scratch and revitalizes ones that have stalled. His teams are known for shared accountability, delivery under pressure, and for producing engineers whose careers measurably accelerate after working with him.The Current Build: Supercharged VenturesJohn is the Founder and General Partner of Supercharged Ventures, an investment and advisory firm for technology companies of all sizes—from preseed startups to global enterprise. Through Supercharged Ventures, he advises founders and engineering leaders on technical strategy, organizational design, and scaling execution, and deploys capital into the next generation of category-defining companies.He is also actively building PriceDepth, the unified asset layer for alternative assets—a category-defining infrastructure play in the multi-hundred-billion-dollar alternative-assets market, bringing real-time pricing, liquidity analytics, and institutional-grade market infrastructure to a category historically defined by information asymmetry.Operating ConvictionsJohn’s work and public commentary center on a set of convictions forged by two decades of operating:On engineering leadership. The hardest thing a leader builds is not a system—it is a culture where engineers run toward the hard problem instead of routing around it. John has built engineering organizations from zero at four companies. The pattern that works every time is radical shared accountability: not process, not oversight, but a team where everyone owns the outcome.On AI and the builder’s edge. Most companies are deploying AI to replace junior work. That is the wrong bet. John has built and shipped 85+ specialized AI agents across engineering, product, marketing, and operations. The lesson: AI is a force multiplier for senior judgment, not a substitute for it. The teams that win the next decade will be small, senior, and ferociously leveraged by AI tooling.On endurance as a leadership discipline. An 8x Ironman finisher, 2x finisher of World’s Toughest Mudder (24-hour race), nationally ranked pickleball player, and ultrarunner, John draws a direct line between endurance sport and company-building: both reward preparation over talent, consistency over intensity, and the capacity to keep making good decisions when exhausted.Recognition and CredentialsAwards: Top Technical Leader of the Decade | IAOTP, 2026; Top 25 Global Impact Leaders | IAOTP, 2026; Top Technical Leader of the Year | IAOTP, 2025; AHN Hunsung Heroes 50 Under 50; BusinessElite 40 Under 40.Education: B.S. Computer Engineering, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo (minors in Applied Mathematics and Organizational Psychology); Executive Education at The Wharton School and Harvard Business School Online.Athletics: 8x Ironman Triathlon Finisher; 2x Finisher, World’s Toughest Mudder (24-hour race); nationally ranked pickleball player; ultramarathon runner.About JohnJohn is currently the Founder and General Partner of Supercharged Ventures, an investment and advisory firm for technology companies of all sizes—from preseed startups to global enterprise. He is the exited Founder of Card Mint, an online marketplace for collectibles, which he sold in the fall of 2025. His two-decade operating career includes engineering and product leadership at Amazon, Caffeine.tv, Riot Games, Tally, Chainlink Labs, and Sky Mavis (the publisher behind Axie Infinity). IAOTP has named him Top Technical Leader of the Decade (2026) and one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders (2026), and previously honored him as Top Technical Leader of the Year (2025). He documents his transition from couch potato to 8x Ironman, ultrarunner, and nationally ranked pickleball player—alongside his views on technology, leadership, and the long game—at @whatdrivesjohn on Instagram. He resides in San Francisco with his wife Karen and credits his work ethic to his immigrant parents. Learn more at johnjaewoolee.com.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an invitation-only global network recognizing the world’s most accomplished professionals across industries. Membership is not open to the public. Candidates are personally invited by the President or nominated by honorary members following a rigorous vetting process. IAOTP is one of the most selective professional recognition organizations in the world.Learn more at www.iaotp.com . Award Gala details at www.iaotp.com/award-gala Press and BookingSubject areas available for keynotes, panels, and press: the institutionalization of alternative assets and the infrastructure gap in pricing; engineering leadership and building high-performing teams from zero; AI agents as a force multiplier; the operator’s investment thesis; Web3 infrastructure and decentralized oracle networks; endurance sport as a lens on leadership; the immigrant-founder perspective.Contact: johnjaewoolee.com | supercharged.johnl@gmail.com | linkedin.com/in/johnjaelee | Instagram: @whatdrivesjohn

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