6-8-26 County Commission and City of Gainesville Joint Meeting

The Alachua County Commission and the City of Gainesville Commission will hold a joint meeting on Monday, June 8, 2026. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville).

The meetings can be viewed on Cox Channel 12, the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku), the county’s Facebook and YouTube sites, and the county’s Video on Demand website.

The agenda items include:

Sister Cities Introduction

State Property Tax Ballot Initiative

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire Proposal

SE Neighborhood Enhancements & Economic Development



View the meeting agenda and backup items.

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed by following Alachua County on Facebook, X (Twitter), Nextdoor, Instagram, and subscribing to the county’s newsletter/press release group.

For more information, contact Alachua County Communications Director Mark Sexton at 352-264-6979 or msexton@alachuacounty.us.

