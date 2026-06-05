President Lai attends Pacific Cultural Gala

TAIWAN, June 5 - On the evening of June 5, President Lai Ching-te attended the first Pacific Cultural Gala. In remarks, President Lai stated that beyond cultural roots, Taiwan and its Pacific allies also share the values of freedom and democracy. For many years, the president said, we have supported one another, together contributing to the peace, stability, and prosperity of the region. President Lai expressed hope that Taiwan will continue to advance cooperation across all areas with its friends and allies in the Pacific, deepening friendships and working together to preserve the Austronesian heritage and build a brighter future for the next generation.

A transcript of President Lai’s remarks follows:

In 2024, the year I took office, I embarked on state visits to the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. That journey truly showed me that we are one family. I was also moved by the courage of the Austronesian ancestors who sailed the vast ocean despite hardships. Braving wind and waves, they built brilliant and diverse maritime civilizations.

Tonight, I especially want to thank the embassies of the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau. Thank you for your efforts organizing the first Pacific Cultural Gala. This evening brings us together to celebrate the deep friendships between Taiwan and our Pacific allies.

We are all maritime nations; the ocean defines our heritage. Beyond cultural roots, we also share the values of freedom and democracy. For many years, we have supported one another, and walked side by side. Together, we contribute to the peace, stability, and prosperity of our region.

I saw our partnerships in action during my visits in 2024. In the Marshall Islands, I marked our concrete achievements in advancing smart medicine. In Tuvalu, I witnessed the signing of a letter of intent for an undersea cable. In Palau, I observed a joint maritime rescue drill. Tomorrow, Vice President [Bi-khim] Hsiao departs for Palau, where she will see firsthand how we are deepening our alliance.

To me, the Pacific has never been a barrier. It has always been the great road that connects us. Going forward, Taiwan will continue to advance cooperation across all areas with our friends and allies in the Pacific. We will drive prosperity and growth for all our peoples. And we will ensure that the Pacific remains true to its name – an ocean of peace, of cooperation, and of hope.

With tonight’s gala, let’s keep deepening our friendships and working together to preserve the Austronesian heritage. Let’s build a brighter future for the next generation.

I wish tonight’s gala great success. And may Taiwan’s friendships with the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, and Palau deepen and grow stronger each year. Thank you.

Also in attendance at the event were Marshall Islands Ambassador Anjanette Kattil, Tuvalu Ambassador Lily Tangisia Faavae, Palau Chargé d’Affaires David Adams Orrukem, and other members of the foreign diplomatic corps stationed in Taiwan.