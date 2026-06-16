Asheville’s Smarter Take on RecoveryAsheville

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ritual Recovery of Asheville has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, a recognition that underscores the organization’s thoughtful, integrated approach to addiction and mental health care. Based in Asheville, the program provides structured, evidence-informed treatment for individuals navigating substance use and co-occurring mental health challenges, meeting a growing need for care that reflects how closely those experiences are often connected. The award highlights not only the quality of their services, but the clarity of their mission at a time when personalized, whole-person recovery models are increasingly essential.What sets Ritual Recovery apart is its commitment to treating complexity with intention. Through its Co-Occurring and Dual Diagnosis Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), the organization offers layered levels of support that adapt to each client’s stage of recovery. Rather than separating mental health and substance use treatment, their model addresses both simultaneously, creating a more cohesive and sustainable path forward. The structure allows for immersive care when needed, while also giving clients the flexibility to begin reintegrating into daily life without losing critical support. This balance has helped establish Ritual Recovery as a trusted resource for individuals and families seeking a more grounded, realistic approach to recovery.“Our work has always centered on meeting people where they are and helping them build something that lasts,” said a team spokesperson. “’New Rituals, New Life’ isn’t just something we say, it’s what we aim to create alongside every person who walks through our doors.”As Ritual Recovery looks ahead, the organization plans to continue expanding access to its services while refining programs that prioritize long-term stability and real-life integration. This recognition reflects both the impact of their work so far and their ongoing commitment to helping individuals build meaningful, lasting change.For more information click here!

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