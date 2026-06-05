ThreeBestRated® Recognizes Dr. Bhavin Mandowara Among Vadodara's Top Nephrologists for Excellence in Kidney Care
My main aim was to detect kidney problems earlier so that patients do not land up on dialysis. With this key factor, I started my Krishna Kidney Centre in Vadodara.”VADODARA, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kidney disease is often called a "silent killer" for a reason. In its early stages, patients may experience little to no symptoms, allowing the condition to progress unnoticed until significant and sometimes irreversible kidney damage has occurred. By the time warning signs such as fatigue, swelling in the legs, breathlessness, or frothy urine appear, many patients are already facing advanced kidney disease and the possibility of dialysis. This growing challenge highlights the critical importance of early detection, timely intervention, and specialized kidney care.
— Dr. Bhavin Mandowara
Recognizing this growing healthcare challenge, Dr. Bhavin Mandowara, one of the ThreeBestRated® Nephrologists in Vadodara, has dedicated his career to helping patients identify kidney disease before it reaches an advanced stage. As a leading nephrologist and the founder of Krishna Kidney Centre, Dr. Bhavin combines clinical expertise, compassionate care, and patient education to improve kidney health and quality of life for individuals across the region. With more than 16 years of experience and thousands of patients treated, he has become a trusted name in nephrology and kidney care.
A Mission Inspired by the Need for Earlier Intervention
Dr. Bhavin’s journey into nephrology was shaped by a recurring concern he observed early in his medical career. Many patients arrived for treatment only after their kidney disease had progressed to a stage where the damage was difficult to reverse.
Seeing the impact this had on patients and their families motivated him to focus on early diagnosis and preventive kidney care. This vision ultimately led to the establishment of Krishna Kidney Centre, where his primary goal remains unchanged: helping patients detect kidney problems early and preventing avoidable dialysis whenever possible.
“My main aim was to detect kidney problems earlier so that patients do not land up on dialysis. With this key factor, I started my Krishna Kidney Centre in Vadodara,” said Dr. Bhavin.
Looking Beyond Reports to Understand the Patient
Over the years, Dr. Bhavin has built his reputation on a patient-centered approach. He believes that successful treatment begins with understanding the person behind the diagnosis. He takes a comprehensive approach to patient care by identifying the underlying causes of kidney disease and evaluating lifestyle factors. He develops personalised treatment plans for each patient based on his findings.
“I don’t just read the report. I see the person behind the report. I try to evaluate what led to the patient's condition and go in depth about the reason for their problems," explained Dr. Bhavin.
He also educates his patients about their condition, enabling them to actively participate in their treatment and achieve improved results.
This meaningful approach, combining medical expertise with genuine compassion and patient education, has helped Dr. Bhavin build lasting relationships with his patients and earn their trust over the years.
Common Kidney Conditions Affecting Patients Today
According to Dr. Bhavin, diabetes is among the leading causes of chronic kidney disease worldwide, accounting for approximately 50% of chronic kidney disease cases. Other common causes include:
>> Hypertension-related kidney disease
>> Kidney stones
>> Glomerulonephritis
>> Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
“These are the five most common problems I encounter in my day-to-day practice,” shared Dr. Bhavin. Given the rising prevalence of diabetes in India, Dr. Bhavin emphasises regular kidney health screening and proactive health management. He explained, “In the early stage of kidney disease, patients often do not experience any symptoms. When later on, almost all the damage has been done, they will start having symptoms.”
Dr. Bhavin explains that patients may lose a significant portion of their kidney function before they begin experiencing noticeable health problems. Some warning signs that should not be ignored include:
>> Frequent urination during the night
>> Persistent fatigue despite adequate rest
>> Edema or swelling in the legs or feet
>> Frothy or foamy urine
>> Shortness of breath during routine activities
Individuals experiencing these symptoms should seek medical attention promptly to improve treatment outcomes and slow down the progression of the disease. In addition, those living with diabetes, hypertension, recurrent kidney stones, frothy urine, or a family history of kidney disease should undergo regular kidney health screenings to detect potential problems early and prevent complications before they become serious.
The Importance of Acting Early: A Real Patient Story
Dr. Bhavin highlights one of his remarkable cases that reinforces the importance of acting quickly in kidney diseases.
One of his patients, a 28-year-old man, was experiencing rapidly deteriorating kidney function. He experienced reduced urine output and increased breathlessness. This prompted him to seek medical care before the condition became irreversible. After conducting a detailed evaluation and kidney biopsy, Dr. Bhavin initiated an aggressive treatment plan that included plasma exchange therapy and specialised medications. Although the patient required temporary dialysis support, his condition improved significantly, helping him avoid long-term dialysis and regain a better quality of life.
Dr. Bhavin explained, “Today he is absolutely fine without any symptoms related to kidney disease. The important thing is that early detection is the key. Because of that, we could prevent him from landing on dialysis for his lifetime.”
Looking Ahead: Expanding Preventive Kidney Care
Modern diagnostic tools enable earlier detection and more precise monitoring of kidney disease. Dr. Bhavin ensures that he stays updated with the evolving medical technologies by participating in national and international conferences, reading research publications, and collaborating with professional peer networks.
As he looks forward, he remains firmly focused on prevention. His primary objective is to help individuals identify kidney disease before dialysis becomes necessary. For patients already facing advanced kidney disease, he strives to improve quality of life through personalized treatment plans. “My first and foremost priority, which I had started with, is that I want to detect the disease earlier.”
In the near future, he also plans to introduce preventive kidney care programs aimed at increasing awareness about kidney-related issues, and emphasising the importance of early screening. Through these initiatives, he hopes to encourage early detection, prevent complications, and improve long-term health outcomes. He is also committed to promoting kidney health and reducing the impact of chronic kidney disease in Vadodara and the surrounding areas.
About Dr. Bhavin Mandowara
Dr. Bhavin Mandowara has extensive experience in nephrology and internal medicine. He holds an MBBS degree, an MD in Internal Medicine, and a DNB in Nephrology. His advanced education and years of clinical experience have enabled him to provide comprehensive care for patients with a wide range of kidney-related conditions.
Dr. Bhavin specialises in the diagnosis and management of chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetic kidney disease, acute kidney injury (AKI), glomerular diseases, hypertension-related kidney disorders, and kidney biopsy-based diagnosis. To get in touch with Dr. Bhavin and his team, visit drbhavinmandowara.co.in.
Reflecting on his ThreeBestRated® recognition, “I'm very thankful to be recognised as one of the top three nephrologists in Vadodara. It indirectly determines that the patient has trust in us and we are doing good. It also helps in increasing the visibility and just tells the patients that there is a good doctor team here and a centre here that they can take advantage of these facilities.”
Dr. Bhavin Mandowara
Krishna Kidney Centre
+91 8758968862
bhavin.mandowara@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Avoid Dialysis with Early Detection | 2026 ThreeBestRated® Award Winner | Dr. Bhavin Mandowara
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.