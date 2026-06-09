Capital Q® Ventures and Arvie Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Growth in Outdoor Travel Technology

Arvie has built a differentiated platform that solves a real challenge for outdoor travelers.” — Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital Q® Ventures

MAITLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q® Ventures Inc. today announced they’ve entered a Capital Partnership Agreement with Arvie , taking an equity stake to lead and participate in the company's current growth financing round, focused on its continued expansion across the outdoor recreation market.Arvie is an outdoor travel technology company transforming how campers discover, secure, and manage reservations and trips across public lands, throughout the United States and Canada. A unified platform that streamlines access to 36 unconnected public campground reservation systems – featuring 4,700+ campgrounds & 200,000+ instantly bookable campsites - Arvie already claims title to hosting the largest ever inventory of bookable campgrounds, of any camping OTA ever. It also remains the only OTA ever to offer real time booking services in National and State Parks.Founder and CEO Mark Petersen noted “We like to point folks to our hundreds of 5 Star Google reviews to define what makes Arvie so special to outdoor enthusiasts. Our early success was fueled by becoming revered as “Your Best Shot to get the Spot”, for campers trying to snag notoriously difficult to get campsites within National and State Parks. Arvie members now routinely secure reservations universally regarded as “near impossible” — and we’re coming up on the 12,000th one soon! And now, with this new Capital Qpartnership in place, we’re looking to expand both our reach and unique value we can bring to outdoor enthusiasts in the coming years.”As part of the partnership, Capital QVentures will support Arvie's growth initiatives and help introduce the company to qualified investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders as Arvie continues to scale its platform and expand market awareness."Arvie has built a differentiated platform that solves a real challenge for outdoor travelers," said Diego Rivero, Deal Team Lead at Capital QVentures. "The company has demonstrated strong customer adoption, a compelling technology platform, and a clear market opportunity. We're excited to support the team as they continue executing on their growth strategy and expanding their reach within the outdoor recreation industry."The funding round will support continued platform development, product and market expansion, as well as accelerated customer acquisition via strategic partnership expansion.Recent company milestones include a strategic traffic partnership with AllStays, one of nation's leading Camp and RV Trip Planning platforms, as well as being formally accepted onto the AvantLink Network and platform, the outdoor recreations industry premier co-marketing platform, with huge successes by members such as REI, North Face and other industry leading brands.About ArvieArvie (MBP Outdoor Ventures USA, Inc.) aggregates 4,700+ Public campgrounds and 200,000+ campsites across 36 government reservation systems in North America — the only platform that monetizes public campground availability and reservations in real time. The tech also scans for campsite cancellations and re-books them instantly for Arvie members, even while they sleep! Learn more at arvie.com. Arvie Google Reviews About Capital QVenturesFounded in 2017, Capital QVentures Inc. is a Florida-based firm specializing in alternative investments through its Full-Stack and Tri-Party Venture Funds. The firm provides financing and operational support via the Capital QVelocity platform, focusing on building and scaling emerging companies to deliver risk-adjusted performance.

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