Working Families Benefitting From Republican Pro-Growth Working Families Tax Cuts
Labor market surpasses expectations, creating 172,000 new jobs and estimates for March and April revised upward by 93,000 new jobs.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) issued the following statement after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its latest jobs report for May 2026, showing American businesses created 172,000 new jobs:
“By focusing on the needs of Main Street job creators and the workers they employ, the Working Families Tax Cuts made it better and easier in hire, build, and invest in America. Private businesses are driving job growth. Manufacturing not only created 7,000 jobs this month, but those workers regained the income lost to inflation under Democrats’ disastrous policies. Core inflation stood at 6.2 percent exactly four years ago under Joe Biden; today, it is less than half that amount at 2.8 percent under President Trump. Pro-growth tax cuts are fueling a record investment boom that is setting the stage for more good-paying jobs for working-class Americans. Factory activity is at the highest level in four years; equipment investment rose 17 percent in the first quarter of this year as economic growth in the same period was driven by two things: investment and exports. As more job creators continue to benefit from the Working Families Tax Cuts, more jobs with bigger paychecks for working-class folks will continue to follow.”
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