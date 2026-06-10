Former District Judge Clement Yong Advances Family Law Awareness In Singapore

Clement Yong Hong Kit, continues to support families facing sensitive legal issues through clear guidance, practical legal strategy and public education

Divorce is not about winning a war against the person you once loved. It is about protecting what matters, making wise decisions in a difficult season, and finding a way forward with dignity.” — Clement Yong

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Clement Yong Hong Kit, a Singapore family lawyer and consultant at Beyond Legal LLC, continues to support families facing sensitive legal issues through clear guidance, practical legal strategy and public education. With a background as a former District Judge in the Family Justice Courts, former Deputy Public Prosecutor and former Legal Officer with the Legal Aid Bureau, Clement brings more than a decade of legal and judicial experience to family-law matters in Singapore.

As a divorce lawyer in Singapore Clement works with clients who need legal help during difficult personal transitions. His practice includes divorce, child custody, care and control, access, maintenance, matrimonial assets and family violence matters. He also advises clients who need help with a personal protection order in Singapore, especially where safety, evidence and urgent court protection are key concerns. For couples seeking a smoother legal process, Clement also assists with uncontested divorce in Singapore, helping parties understand the steps involved when major terms can be agreed upon.

Legal Experience Across Family Law, Criminal Law And Civil Advisory Matters

Clement is presently a consultant at Beyond Legal LLC, where he practises mainly in family law, criminal law and civil advisory matters. His public professional profile states that he has more than 10 years of experience across the courts, prosecution service and legal aid sector.

Former District Judge In The Family Justice Courts

Before joining private practice, Clement served as a District Judge in the Family Justice Courts. During that time, he authored published judgments on child maintenance, variation of child maintenance, child welfare, relocation, custody, care and control, division of matrimonial assets, valuation of matrimonial assets, family violence and costs.

Background In Prosecution And Legal Aid

Clement’s background also includes service as a Deputy Public Prosecutor with the Attorney-General’s Chambers. In that role, he was involved in criminal matters, including cases relating to drug offences, violence offences, unlicensed moneylending and bail issues.

His earlier work as a Legal Officer with the Legal Aid Bureau also exposed him to the needs of individuals who required legal support during stressful and difficult circumstances. This background supports his current work with clients who may be facing complex family issues for the first time.

Strong Academic And Financial Foundation

Beyond his legal qualifications, Clement has a strong academic and professional foundation. He graduated from Singapore Management University with a double degree in law and accountancy, graduating cum laude.

Dual Qualification And Professional Credentials

Clement is dual-qualified as an Advocate and Solicitor in Singapore and as a Solicitor in England and Wales. He is also an Associate Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.

In addition, he is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist and a member of ACAMS. These credentials reflect his wider professional background in law, finance and compliance.

Mediation And Family Dispute Resolution

Mediation is also part of Clement’s professional work. He is listed as an Associate Mediator on the Family Panel at the Singapore Mediation Centre.

Public Education On Divorce And Family Law

Clement has also written on family-law issues for the wider public. He is the author of 7 Ways To Avoid A Costly Divorce In Singapore: How To Save Time, Money And Emotional Trauma When Your Marriage Is At A Crossroads.

The book reflects his interest in helping individuals understand divorce before conflict grows more expensive, stressful or harmful.

His public legal education efforts extend across digital platforms. Clement publishes and appears in family-law and divorce-related content through YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. These channels aim to make family-law information easier for the public to understand, especially for individuals who may be unsure about their rights, court options or next steps.

As Clement Yong explains, “Divorce is not about winning a war against the person you once loved. It is about protecting what matters, making wise decisions in a difficult season, and finding a way forward with dignity.”

Public Listings And Client Feedback

Clement and Beyond Legal LLC have also been listed or featured on several public platforms related to family law and legal services in Singapore. These include SingaporeLegalAdvice.com, SingaporeBrides, Sassy Mama Singapore, Singapore Best Reviews Guide and Singapore Law Advisory.

Public listings describe Clement as a former Family Justice Courts District Judge and former Deputy Public Prosecutor with experience in family-law matters.

Client testimonials published on family-law related sites describe Clement and his team as practical, patient, responsive and clear. Some reviews refer to his ability to explain legal issues in a direct and realistic way. Others mention his work in divorce, child-related disputes, relocation issues, access arrangements and personal protection order matters.

Supporting Families Through Sensitive Legal Issues

Family-law disputes often involve more than legal documents. They may affect children, living arrangements, finances, safety, communication and long-term family stability.

Clement’s practice focuses on helping clients understand their position clearly, prepare properly and make decisions based on both legal advice and practical realities.

Through his work at Beyond Legal LLC, Clement continues to support clients facing divorce and family-law issues with a mix of courtroom experience, financial knowledge, mediation training and public legal education. His background across the bench, prosecution, legal aid and private practice places him in a strong position to guide individuals through some of the most personal legal challenges they may face.

About Clement Yong Hong Kit

Clement Yong Hong Kit is a Singapore lawyer and family-law practitioner. He is a consultant at Beyond Legal LLC and practises mainly in family law, criminal law and civil advisory matters.

He is a former District Judge in the Family Justice Courts, former Deputy Public Prosecutor with the Attorney-General’s Chambers and former Legal Officer with the Legal Aid Bureau. He is dual-qualified in Singapore and England and Wales, and is an Associate Mediator on the Family Panel at the Singapore Mediation Centre.

Media Contact

Clement Yong

+65 8039 9083

1 Pickering Street #08-01, Great Eastern Centre, Singapore 048659

clement_yong@advocateandsolicitor.com

https://singaporelawadvisory.com/directory/by-legal-services/clement-yong/

https://www.divorce-lawyer-singapore.sg/

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