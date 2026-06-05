Bo Shi, Esq. Develops Multijurisdictional Legal Practice Across the U.S., China, and Vietnam

Bo Shi, Esq., Founder of S&P Law Firm APC

Attorney Bo Shi founded California-based S&P Law Firm APC, combining engineering and finance expertise in U.S., Chinese, and Vietnamese cross-border law.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, supply chain restructuring, and increasingly complex cross-border regulation, legal professionals who can navigate multiple industries and jurisdictions are becoming increasingly valuable. Ms. Bo Shi is a practicing attorney at Shanghai Boyun Law Firm in China, where she holds her Chinese law license. In the United States, she is the founder of S&P Law Firm APC , a California-licensed law firm through which she advises on U.S. law and coordinates cross-border matters.Ms. Shi’s professional path has been notably interdisciplinary. Before entering legal practice, she worked as a compliance officer at Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd. She currently holds legal qualifications in China, the United States, and Vietnam, enabling her to advise clients on a broad range of cross-border legal and commercial matters.“I never approached legal practice as confined to a single jurisdiction,” Ms. Shi said in an interview. “Many international clients today face issues that involve technology, compliance, finance, and multiple legal systems simultaneously. My goal has always been to help bridge those gaps practically.”Multijurisdictional Legal QualificationsMs. Shi is admitted to the State Bar of California and is also licensed to practice law in China, where she focuses on foreign-related legal matters. In addition, she is registered in Vietnam as a foreign lawyer authorized to advise on foreign and international law, an increasingly relevant qualification amid the continued expansion of ASEAN-related trade and investment activity. Her professional background has also been recognized through her inclusion in the Fujian Provincial Foreign Legal Talent Pool in 2024, a program focused on developing legal professionals with international practice capabilities.From Engineering to Legal PracticeWhat distinguishes Ms. Shi's background is her combination of technical and legal training. She earned a Bachelor of Engineering in Automation from Tianjin University of Commerce and is a state-certified Registered Electrical Engineer (Power Supply & Distribution) in China. She also holds the Qualification of Patent Attorney in China, the title of Senior Economist, and the Forensic Certified Public Accountant International (FCPAi) credential. Colleagues familiar with her work note that this interdisciplinary background offers practical advantages in matters involving technical disputes, industrial operations, and cross-border commercial transactions. Her technical qualifications have been applied to matters involving patent disputes, industrial compliance, and cross-border engineering transactions, where familiarity with both legal standards and technical specifications may be relevant.Public-Sector Expert EngagementsMs. Shi is also a member of the Quanzhou Green Building Research Association (QGBRA), a professional and academic body in Fujian Province, China. Separately, in 2022, she was engaged as an invited expert reviewer by the Quanzhou Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning for the design-review proceedings of the Quanzhou Ancient City Streets and Lanes Municipal Comprehensive Improvement Project—a government-led initiative supporting the protection of Quanzhou, a UNESCO World Heritage city (“Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China,” inscribed in 2021). As one of the invited experts on the review panel, she evaluated the engineering design proposals submitted across approximately twenty streets and lanes in several districts and project phases of the historic city, contributing professional opinions in her area of power-supply and telecommunications engineering, consistent with her credential as a state-Registered Electrical Engineer.Recognition and Continuing Professional DevelopmentMs. Shi's professional development has included recognition at the 2024 Quanzhou Lawyers Association Practical Exchange Seminar, where a paper she authored received First Prize. She also completed advanced training through the Foreign Legal Service Talent Training Program at Southwest University of Political Science and Law, focusing on RCEP rules and ASEAN dispute-resolution mechanisms.Establishing S&P Law Firm APC in CaliforniaThe founding of S&P Law Firm APC in March 2026 marked a milestone in Ms. Shi's international legal practice. Based in California, the firm focuses on cross-border business transactions, intellectual property matters, and U.S.–China legal coordination.“California remains an important gateway for international business and investment,” Ms. Shi said. “Establishing S&P Law Firm APC allows me to better support clients operating between the United States and Asia while maintaining close collaboration with legal professionals in China.”The firm's establishment reflects a broader trend among internationally trained lawyers seeking to provide integrated services across jurisdictions, particularly in areas involving international commerce, technology, and regulatory compliance.A Broader Perspective on International Legal PracticeMs. Shi believes the future of legal practice will increasingly favor professionals with interdisciplinary and cross-border experience.“The legal profession is evolving alongside global business,” she said. “Lawyers today benefit from understanding not only legal doctrine, but also technology, finance, and the industries their clients operate in.”With the launch of S&P Law Firm APC and her continued work at Shanghai Boyun Law Firm, Ms. Shi continues to develop a practice focused on supporting clients navigating legal and commercial matters across multiple jurisdictions. Her career reflects the growing intersection of engineering, business, and international law in an increasingly interconnected global economy.To learn more, visit http://sp-law-firm.com This communication is attorney advertising. Responsible attorney: Bo (Sabrina) Shi, State Bar of California No. 355871, S&P Law Firm APC, 9663 Garvey Ave, #207, South El Monte, CA 91733. It is provided for general informational purposes only, does not constitute legal advice, and does not create an attorney-client relationship. Prior results and recognitions do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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