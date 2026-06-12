Alston Bridges Barbecue Named 2026 Best of North Carolina Award Winner

SHELBY, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alston Bridges Barbecue has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, a recognition that reflects more than popularity. It signals staying power in a category where consistency is everything. Known for its pork and beef barbecue, the restaurant has built a reputation on doing the fundamentals well and doing them every day. In a crowded food landscape, that kind of reliability stands out.The business has never leaned on trends to draw attention. Instead, Alston Bridges Barbecue focuses on the details that keep people coming back. From a well-executed BBQ sandwich to a steady lineup of sides like hushpuppies, baked beans, and seasonal Brunswick stew, the approach is straightforward and intentional. The chicken dinner, hot dogs, and chicken sandwich round out a menu designed to meet people where they are, whether they are stopping in for a quick bite or settling in for a full meal. Sweet tea and banana pudding finish the experience with the same balance and care. The restaurant’s guiding phrase, “Pigs are Beautiful,” reflects a deeper respect for the craft and the product at the center of it all.“For us, it’s always been about doing right by the food and the people who come through our doors,” said a member of the Alston Bridges Barbecue team. “We’re proud of the work, and we’re grateful that people notice the consistency.”That steady, grounded approach is what continues to define the business. The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award reinforces what regular customers already know: quality and care are not occasional goals here, they are daily standards. Looking ahead, Alston Bridges Barbecue remains focused on maintaining that trust, serving its community, and continuing to do the work that earned the recognition in the first place.For more information click here!

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