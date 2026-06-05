EPIC Art: Facundo Yebne: ONE WORLD. One Game. Debuts At Kimpton EPIC Hotel In Downtown Miami

One World. One Game by Facundo Yebne (FLY) at Kimpton EPIC Hotel Miami It’s So Miami by Facundo Yebne, flamingo and palm trees built from resin ducks on a neon Miami sunset background Pulisic USA jersey sculpture by Facundo Yebne created from hundreds of red, white, and blue tiny resin ducks

Award winning Miami artist FLY fills the Kimpton EPIC with thousands of rubber ducks for the World Cup, Pride and the USA 250th. On view June 3 to July 27.

ONE WORLD. One Game. celebrates what we share. No matter where we come from, we all understand the joy of a goal, the pride of a flag, and the power of coming together.” — Facundo Yebne, Artist and Founder, FLY Miami Art

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world arrives in Miami for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Argentine American artist Facundo Yebne, known as FLY, opens “ EPIC Art: Facundo Yebne – One World. One Game. ” at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Downtown Miami. On view June 3 to July 27, 2026, the exhibition fills the hotel lobby and 16th floor gallery with large scale pop art built entirely from thousands of mini rubber and resin ducks, many activated by UV light.The show brings together three major 2026 moments: the FIFA World Cup, International Pride Month, and the 250th anniversary of the United States, with a clear message of unity. Thousands of identical little ducks, placed by hand, become images the whole world recognizes, transforming a playful everyday object into a metaphor for resilience, community, and shared humanity.In the lobby stands UnityBeak Trilogy: Love, a single sculpture composed of thousands of mini rubber ducks. On the 16th floor, a long wall is built like a World Cup fixture: as nations advance, their jerseys will be created and insstalled, and the wall changes through the tournament, from the United States at one end to Argentina at the other. The United States side, FLY’s adopted home and the tournament host, holds Don’t Kuack With Liberty, America Peace, United Kuakies of America, and a Pulisic inspired jersey, while the Argentina side, his birthplace and the defending champion, holds an Argentine flag with a glow in the dark center, a heart in the national colors, and the Messi jersey. Between them hang the flags of Mexico, Japan, Brazil, and France, the section that updates as teams advance.At the center hangs the show’s namesake. One World. One Game is a 36 by 36 inch canvas, with a large circle split in four: the American flag, a glow in the dark soccer ball, the colors of the rainbow, and the South American continent.The sculpture Proud Love Pink anchors the World Cup Section with the Pride Wall on the other side where a Polaroid selfie spot is located followed by a Smiley and a peace sign with the pride colors.An interactive kiosk tells the story of every work in the artist’s own voice, and visitors who return during the tournament find the show changed week to week as new pieces are added.FLY’s work sits in the tradition of Pop and Conceptual Art, recalling Claes Oldenburg’s transformation of the ordinary into the monumental and Ai Weiwei’s reinterpretation of common objects as social commentary. The rubber duck, familiar and universal, becomes a symbol of identity, peace, and freedom, aligned with Kimpton EPIC Hotel’s mission to showcase bold contemporary art in its Artist in Residence program.Facundo Yebne (FLY) is an Argentine American artist whose practice began in 2024 after twenty five years of entrepreneurial success in real estate, hospitality, and wellness between Miami and Buenos Aires. He debuted at Red Dot Miami during Miami Art Week, then was commissioned by the City of Miami Beach and Lincoln Road to create two public Pride installations shown April to July 2025: UnityBeak, two giant ducks built from approximately 14,000 mini rubber ducks, and Proud Love, a 10 foot heart built from nearly 7,000 rubber ducks, which together drew thousands of visitors and collectors. In 2025 he won Fourth Prize for Installation Art at the XV Florence Biennale, where his installation UnityBeak: Hope and Resilience was recognized among international peers. His work has been featured by outlets including Miami media and international press such as Digital Journal, Miamiartzine, and others.One World. One Game. presents 16 one of a kind originals, priced from approximately 1,000 dollars to 10,000 dollars, each signed with a Certificate of Authenticity and available at flymiami.art or by scanning QR codes in the gallery.Exhibition details: One World. One Game. by Facundo Yebne (FLY). Dates: June 3 to July 27, 2026. Location: Kimpton EPIC Hotel, 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami, FL 33131 (lobby and 16th floor). Admission is free and open to the public. Online: flymiami.art and Instagram @flymiami.art.

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