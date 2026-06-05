Registration Open for ‘MCSTOYA Connects: Neurodivergent Reads 2026’ Summer Learning Experience

The Maine County and State Teachers of the Year Association (MCSTOYA), in partnership with the Maine Council for English Language Arts (MCELA), is inviting educators from across Maine to participate in MCSTOYA Connects: Neurodivergent Reads 2026, a summer professional learning experience focused on neurodiversity, inclusive practices, and the power of literature to foster understanding, empathy, and connection.

Open to educators, librarians, counselors, specialists, administrators, and preservice teachers, the program offers participants a flexible and engaging way to learn alongside colleagues while exploring books and resources that support neurodivergent students.

This experience is designed to provide both choice and community through two connected opportunities: a self-paced summer book club and an in-person gathering that brings participants together to deepen their learning and share ideas.

Flexible Summer Book Club

Participants can choose from a curated collection of books featuring neurodivergent characters, experiences, and perspectives. Readers may engage with one title or several throughout the summer, either independently or collaboratively with colleagues.

The 2026 reading list includes selections for:

Picture-book readers

Middle-grade readers

Young-adult readers

Featured titles explore themes and experiences connected to autism, ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder), OCD (Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder), anxiety, bipolar disorder, sensory processing differences, and broader neurodivergent identities.

Organizers also encourage participants to support local libraries and independent bookstores when selecting books for the program.

In-Person Learning and Connection

The summer experience culminates with an in-person gathering on August 12, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Colby College in Waterville.

The event will feature:

Book discussions

Featured speakers

Professional learning workshops

Classroom application strategies

Opportunities to connect with educators from across Maine

Participants will also receive contact hours, practical resources to bring back to their schools, and a free book for their classroom library.

The event will also include presentations from:

Stephanie Vansoest, speech-language pathologist and neurodiversity-affirming advocate

Kim Leo, Clinical Director of Mental Health Services at Brett DiNovi & Associates North

Together, Vansoest and Leo will explore ways educators can better support neurodivergent students through literacy, inclusive practices, relationship-centered learning, and increased understanding of diverse learner needs.

Educators interested in participating in the event can register here.

With questions about this program, please contact mainestoya@gmail.com.