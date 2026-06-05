Maine DOE Invites Applications for Screener Review and Recommendation Project

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applicants for the Screener Review and Recommendation Project, a statewide professional learning initiative focused on strengthening regional expertise in early literacy assessment and supporting consistent, evidence-based screening practices across Maine schools.

The project supports implementation of Maine’s Dyslexia screening statute (Title 20-A, §4710-B), which requires all students in kindergarten through grade 2 to be screened in key early literacy skill areas.

Through this initiative, the Maine DOE will convene up to 25 educators and stakeholders representing Maine’s nine superintendent regions to deepen knowledge of literacy screening components, evaluate screening tools using research-based criteria, and help develop statewide guidance and professional learning resources. Participants may include teachers, literacy specialists, administrators, and caregiver representatives from public, charter, and approved private schools.

In-person sessions will be held on Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Augusta from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Project participants will:

Examine literacy screening tools and implementation practices;

Co-develop evaluation rubrics and guidance resources aligned with Maine’s Dyslexia screening statute;

Facilitate at least one regional professional learning session; and

Contribute to statewide screener guidance materials to be published on the Maine DOE Literacy Hub.

Participants who complete all project deliverables will receive a $400 honorarium.

The Maine DOE will review applications to ensure representation across Maine’s nine superintendent regions and a balance of rural and urban perspectives.

This initiative supports the Maine DOE’s priority of strengthening curriculum, instruction, and assessment systems while advancing equitable early literacy outcomes for all students.

To apply for the Screener Review and Recommendation Project, please complete the application here by June 19, 2026.

For more information, contact Danielle Saucier, Maine DOE Inclusive Education Literacy Specialist and Dyslexia Coordinator, at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov.

Title II-A funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $15,090.00, of which 100% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. Government.