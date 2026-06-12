Growing Legacy Early Learning Center Named 2026 Best of North Carolina Award Winner

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Growing Legacy Early Learning Center has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, a recognition that highlights its steady impact on families during some of the most formative years of childhood. Known for serving infants through preschool-aged children, the center has built its reputation around something simple but powerful: creating an environment where kids are not just cared for, but truly known. For working parents navigating the daily questions that come after drop-off, that kind of consistency and trust carries real weight.At the heart of Growing Legacy Early Learning Center’s approach is a focus on whole-child development, blending play-based learning with school readiness in a setting that feels both structured and flexible. Classrooms are designed to encourage curiosity, with hands-on activities that support social, emotional, and cognitive growth at each child’s pace. The center’s family-oriented atmosphere extends beyond the classroom, creating a partnership with parents who want more than basic care. The pre-k that the center provides focuses on learning that builds a foundation for the rest of a child’s education. The help doesn’t stop after the child enters kindergarten either, with after school programs and summer camp available to older children. It’s an approach grounded in their guiding principles: “Where Healthy Growth and Learning Meet!” and “Creating the best future for your children through a safe, nurturing, and engaging early learning environment.”“This recognition means a great deal because it reflects the trust families place in us every day,” said a representative from Growing Legacy Early Learning Center. “Our goal has always been to create a space where children feel safe, supported, and excited to learn, while giving parents peace of mind that their child is in the right place.”As Growing Legacy Early Learning Center continues to grow, the award serves as both a milestone and a motivator. By staying rooted in its values and focused on the needs of local families, the center is positioned to keep building on the everyday moments that make a lasting difference.For more information click here!

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