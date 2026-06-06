North London Acting School Launches Feature Film Led by Students

Lines That Cross

Our aim has always been to reduce the gap between training and professional practice.” — Anthony Vander

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective Acting Studio has announced that LINES THAT CROSS , a feature film developed by students from its BA cohort, will begin its international festival run in Fall 2026.The London-based acting school said the project represents the largest production undertaken by its Film and Television department to date and forms part of a broader effort to integrate professional film production into actor training. Production managed, crewed and performed by students and recent graduates, LINES THAT CROSS follows three interconnected stories unfolding across contemporary London. Set over several days, the film explores themes of survival, love, identity and grief as the lives of its characters intersect in unexpected ways."Our aim has always been to reduce the gap between training and professional practice," said Anthony Vander, Head of Film and Television at Collective Acting Studio. "With films like Obsession and Backrooms highlighting the power of independent filmmaking, we wanted our students to experience the realities of feature production while finding their own creative voice." The studio's approach differs from traditional conservatoire training by embedding screen production within its curriculum. Students are encouraged to develop skills across acting, writing, directing and production, with completed projects progressing to public screenings and festival exhibitions.LINES THAT CROSS features performances from Skye Shotbolt, Yoel Afeworki, Louise Page, Sophie Grainger, Maria Monroe, Hannah Mendel, Botan Akgul, Aaliyah Akuffo-Offei, Michael Yates, Latoya Chida, Chloe Gilbert, Alessia Enescu, Nikiah Ferris, Jack Broughton, Halid Saidi and Jack "JP" Pritchard.The film is currently completing post-production ahead of its festival launch later this year.

Lines That Cross Teaser Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.