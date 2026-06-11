Chesterbrook Academy Named 2026 Best of North Carolina Award Winner

WEDDINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chesterbrook Academy has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, a recognition that highlights the preschool’s consistent impact on families navigating the everyday realities of early childhood education. Known in the Weddington community for creating a dependable, engaging environment for young learners, the school has built its reputation on something simple but hard to deliver: peace of mind for parents and genuine enthusiasm from kids. The award reflects not only longevity, but a clear standard of care that has resonated locally since the school opened its doors in 2009.At the core of Chesterbrook Academy’s approach is its North Carolina 4-star preschool program and proprietary Links to Learning curriculum, which focuses on preparing children for elementary school through a blend of academic, social, and emotional development. Students move through a structured yet flexible day that balances foundational math, literacy, and collaborative play, guided by teachers who emphasize growth over pressure. The result is an environment where learning feels natural and progress is measurable without sacrificing the joy of childhood. This philosophy, often described as “The perfect balance of learning and play,” has become a defining feature of the school’s day-to-day experience.“Our goal has always been to create a place where children feel confident, supported, and excited to learn,” said a Chesterbrook Academy team member. “Being recognized with this award is meaningful because it reflects the trust families place in us and the work our teachers do every day to support each child’s development.”As Chesterbrook Academy looks ahead, the focus remains on strengthening its role within the community while continuing to refine programs that support early learners. The 2026 Best of North Carolina Award serves as both recognition of what has been built and motivation for what comes next.For more information click here!

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