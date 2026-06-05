Shure Celebrates 10 Years of Microflex® Advance™ with New AI-Enabled MXA925 and Expanded MXA901 Capabilities

Shure marks a decade of Microflex Advance innovation with the launch of the AI-powered MXA925 and expanded MXA901 capabilities.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure, a global leader in audio and collaboration technology, is celebrating 10 years of its MicroflexAdvance™ (MXA) portfolio with the introduction of the new MXA925 Ceiling Array Microphone and a major firmware update for the MXA901 Ceiling Array Microphone. Together, these advancements reinforce Shure’s leadership in microphone array technology while delivering superior audio quality, greater deployment flexibility, and long-term value through AI-enabled performance and firmware-driven innovation for Canadian organizations.Designed for modern, AI-powered meeting environments, the MXA925 is the latest flagship in the MXA lineup. Built on a completely new processing platform, it features onboard, AI-enabled IntelliMixDSP that delivers consistent, high-quality audio capture even in acoustically challenging spaces. For end users, meetings sound clearer and more natural. For IT and AV teams, this means faster deployment, less tuning, fewer support escalations, and more predictable performance across rooms.The MXA925 incorporates AI Acoustic Echo Cancellation (AEC), along with AI Denoiser and AI Deverb, to address real-world meeting room challenges such as loudspeakers positioned close to microphones, reverberation from glass and hard surfaces, moving talkers, and distracting background noise like keyboard typing or pen clicks. These AI-trained features work out of the box, enabling easy standardization across collaboration spaces while delivering cleaner audio for conferencing platforms and AI-powered meeting tools.Ongoing firmware updates will continue to enhance MXA925 performance over time, protecting customer investment and ensuring the platform evolves alongside changing workplace and collaboration needs.“We approach innovation as a process of continuous refinement,” said Evan Groom, Global Product Manager at Shure. “MXA925 builds on what customers already trust about Microflex Advance, while introducing new AI-enabled processing capabilities that help even the most acoustically difficult meeting rooms perform better.”Designed to integrate seamlessly into enterprise IT environments, the MXA925 offers dual RJ45 network connectivity to enhance security and provide confidence for protected communications. Remote device management, real-time monitoring, and firmware updates are supported via ShureCloud, simplifying large-scale deployments. The MXA925 is certified for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, supporting collaboration spaces that rely on advanced AI tools such as Copilot and AI Companion.In addition to the MXA925 launch, Shure has expanded the capabilities of the MXA901 Ceiling Array Microphone through a firmware update (v6.9). The update delivers increased flexibility and control while maintaining the product’s sleek industrial design. New features include improved support for voice lift applications via discrete outputs in Steerable Coverage™ mode, enhanced camera tracking using Optimize Tracking, additional Automixer and Speech Gating Threshold controls, and a fully flexible single Automatic Coverage zone for more demanding room applications.Delivered entirely through firmware, these enhancements allow existing MXA901 installations across Canada to support a broader range of room sizes and use cases without requiring additional hardware, extending system longevity and maximizing return on investment.From the original MXA910 introduced in 2016 to today’s MXA925, enhanced MXA901, and the recently launched MXA320, the Microflex Advance portfolio continues to evolve through customer-driven innovation and continuous performance refinement.“What matters most is how MXA technology performs in real spaces,” said Sam Sabet, Chief Technology Officer at Shure. “Our focus has always been on helping customers achieve reliable, consistent audio, no matter how their environments or needs change.”The MXA925, updated MXA901, and MXA320 will be showcased at InfoComm 2026, taking place June 17–19, 2026, where attendees can experience the latest Microflex Advance solutions in Central Hall at Booth C9018.

Shure MXA925 Product Overview | AI-Enabled Audio Capture for Any Space

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