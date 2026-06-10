Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center Wins 2026 Best of North Carolina Award

STATESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center has been named a 2026 Best of North Carolina Award winner, recognizing the practice’s continued leadership in digestive and liver health care and its commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-focused service. With two locations serving patients in Statesville and Mooresville, the center has built a strong reputation for combining advanced medical expertise with a compassionate, community-centered approach.The award highlights businesses and organizations that earn the trust of the communities they serve while setting a high standard in their field. For Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center, that recognition reflects years of steady work helping patients access specialized care close to home. The practice provides diagnosis, treatment, and preventive services for a wide range of conditions, including GERD, celiac disease, Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, and colon cancer prevention.A key differentiator is the center’s focus on preventive screening and measurable outcomes. Colonoscopy services are performed locally for patient convenience, and the practice reports above-average Adenoma Detection Rates, an important quality benchmark tied to identifying precancerous polyps. Those results underscore a broader commitment to evidence-based medicine and continuous improvement.Just as important as the clinical side is the patient experience. Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center emphasizes professionalism, kindness, and clear communication, helping patients feel informed and supported throughout their care.“We’re honored to receive this recognition,” said a representative of Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center. “Our team works hard every day to provide exceptional digestive care in a comfortable environment, and this award reflects the trust our patients place in us. We’re grateful to serve this community.”As the practice looks ahead, Piedmont HealthCare - Comprehensive Digestive Care Center remains focused on expanding access, meeting evolving community needs, and maintaining the high standards that earned this distinction. For patients across the region, that means trusted specialty care delivered close to home by a team committed to doing the work well.For more information click here!

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