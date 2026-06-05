Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov is Named No. 1 Team in Texas Again as Luxury Sales Surge

The Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov team is No. 1 in Texas and includes Eric Narosov, left, Chad Barrett, Elizabeth Wisdom and Alex Perry. The Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov team handled the $30.5 million sale of 6601 Hunters Glen Road in University Park, the state's most expensive residential sale in 2025.

Dallas Luxury Real Estate Team Takes Texas' Top Spot in RealTrends Rankings as seen in The Wall Street Journal

Luxury real estate is relationship driven. Having four experienced partners working together gives our clients an advantage that's difficult to replicate.” — Alex Perry, co-founder and partner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The numbers tell one story. The relationships behind them tell another.Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov (PWBN), the luxury powerhouse at Allie Beth Allman & Associates in Dallas, has been named the No. 1 team in Texas for the second consecutive year on the RealTrends Verified 2026, as featured in The Wall Street Journal.The rankings, released June 5, further solidify the team's position as one of the nation's premier luxury real estate groups as it sold over $500 million in 2025.And the momentum has continued into 2026, with another record-setting performance in the first quarter, with the team closing more than $150 million in sales, including two transactions exceeding $20 million—a rare accomplishment even in Dallas-Fort Worth’s thriving luxury market.For Alex Perry, one of the team’s co-founders, the success stems from a simple philosophy: combine elite expertise with constant communication and collaboration."The whole idea was to bring four of the top agents in Dallas together and create something bigger than any one individual," Perry said. "Luxury real estate is relationship driven. Our clients expect market intelligence, discretion and results. Having four experienced partners working together gives our clients an advantage that's difficult to replicate."The state set a record in 2025 for the most homes sold over $1 million and nearly 40% of those 14,418 home sales were in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.The team's website, dallasaddress.com , reflects how its own influence has extended across the region's most-prestigious neighborhoods, including Highland Park, University Park, Preston Hollow and emerging luxury corridors throughout North Texas.One of the team's recent headline transactions was the sale of 6601 Hunters Glen Road in University Park, which closed for $30.5 million, becoming the most expensive residential sale in Texas in 2025. The property, originally listed for $35 million, moved from listing to closing in approximately six weeks.While technology has transformed many aspects of real estate, co-founder and partner Chad Barrett believes market expertise remains the ultimate differentiator."Technology is important, but it doesn't replace experience," Barrett said. "The reason we've been able to stay at the top is because we know these neighborhoods block by block. We understand buyer behavior, pricing trends and what motivates transactions before they ever hit the market."Partner Elizabeth Wisdom credits the team's results to a meticulous focus on execution."Luxury transactions are won in the details," she said. "Every showing, every conversation, every contract and every negotiation matters. Our clients trust us because they know we're paying attention to every step of the process and anticipating challenges and solving them before they become problems."That attention to detail has helped the team consistently generate multiple-offer situations and achieve strong outcomes for both buyers and sellers, even as inventory remains limited for highly desirable properties.For Narosov, the most recent partner, success still comes down to hustle."What separates agents from other agents, no matter where you are, is knowing where the properties are," Narosov said. "You can click on the internet all day long, but real opportunities come from relationships, conversations and picking up the phone. The hustle never goes out of style."As summer begins, the team also is showcasing its newest collection of luxury listings across Dallas-Fort Worth, representing some of the region's most desirable estates, architecturally significant homes and premier neighborhoods.Dallas-Fort Worth remains as one of the hottest markets in the country because of the area’s diversified economy. Despite market headlines focused on interest rates and economic uncertainty, the team of Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov remains optimistic about the remainder of 2026."We're working with serious buyers every day," Perry said. "When exceptional homes come to market and they're positioned correctly, demand is there. Dallas continues to attract wealth, businesses and families, and that's creating tremendous long-term strength for luxury real estate."The team’s formula remains unchanged: unmatched market knowledge, relentless client service and a team-first approach that continues to set the standard for luxury real estate in Texas.“This achievement for Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence that define the culture of Allie Beth Allman & Associates,” said Keith Conlon, the firm’s President and CEO. “We’re very proud of their continued success and recognition, driven by a highly collaborative team that works seamlessly across the firm and alongside peers in the luxury market to deliver exceptional results for their clients.”---Perry Wisdom Barrett Narosov is the No. 1 team at Allie Beth Allman & Associates, the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Dallas, which has closed more than $19 billion in sales since 2021, including a record $4 billion in 2025 alone. Founded in 2003, the boutique agency has approximately 400 agents working in the premier neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and across major luxury markets around the world.

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