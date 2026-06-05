Commissioner Luke Lewis Brings Relief, Celebration, and Community Spirit to North Lauderdale with Free Juneteenth Events

Free Movie Night and Community Gas Giveaway Aim to Help Families Save Money While Creating Lasting Memories Together

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when many South Florida families are feeling the strain of rising gas prices, increasing grocery costs, and the growing expense of everyday necessities, North Lauderdale Commissioner Luke Lewis is taking action to help residents celebrate Juneteenth without worrying about the cost.Commissioner Lewis is inviting families throughout Broward County to participate in two free community events during the Juneteenth holiday weekend that are designed to provide both meaningful family experiences and direct financial relief. The celebration begins on Friday, June 19, 2026, with a free "Movie on the Lawn" event at North Lauderdale City Hall and continues on Saturday, June 20, 2026, with a community-wide gas giveaway expected to benefit hundreds of local families.For Commissioner Lewis, these events represent more than entertainment and giveaways—they are an opportunity to support residents during challenging economic times while bringing the community together."As elected officials, our responsibility extends beyond policy and meetings," said Commissioner Luke Lewis. "We have to find ways to meet people where they are and support them through real-life challenges. Families are working hard, stretching every dollar, and making difficult choices every day. This Juneteenth weekend is about giving back, bringing people together, and reminding our residents that they matter."The weekend kicks off on Friday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. on the lawn of North Lauderdale City Hall, located at 701 SW 71st Avenue. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a free screening of the newly released film Michael. Guests will also receive complimentary popcorn and enjoy food provided by Chef T's Catering."In today's economy, even a simple family night out can become a financial burden," Lewis added. "We wanted to create an experience where parents, grandparents, and children could simply enjoy being together, make memories, and celebrate Juneteenth as a community."The celebration continues on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Circle K, located at 1190 South State Road 7 in North Lauderdale. Commissioner Lewis is partnering with John Muschett and Divine Voices of Praise, Broward County Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie, Cox Media Group's 99 JAMZ, and community supporters to provide free gasoline to local residents.The initiative aims to offer immediate relief to families facing the impact of inflation and rising transportation costs."In times when many families are feeling the strain of rising costs, even a simple tank of gas can make a meaningful difference," said Broward County Vice Mayor Robert McKinzie. "Together we are investing in our community and helping families keep moving forward."Commissioner Lewis says the giveaway is deeply personal. "With the cost of everyday essentials continuing to rise, I see the strain it's putting on families in our community. If I can take even a little bit of that burden off and help make the next few miles easier, then I've done what this is truly about—showing up for people and giving back when it's most needed."John Muschett, founder of Divine Voices of Praise, added, "When we give back to our community, we strengthen the bonds that connect us all. The greatest blessing is having the ability to be a blessing to others."Together, the Movie on the Lawn and Gas Giveaway embody the values of faith, unity, hope, and community. While one event provides families with an opportunity to create lasting memories together, the other offers direct assistance to help ease financial burdens. Residents throughout Broward County are invited to attend both events and celebrate the spirit of Juneteenth while experiencing the community pride that makes North Lauderdale a special place to call home.

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