Centricity Music Celebrates 20 Years Enabling Recording Artists to Create Life-Changing Experiences for the World

Centricity Music staff are pictured during the record label’s 20-year celebration. More than 400 people, including artists, associates and their families, attended the event held May 19.

Reaching this 20-year milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team, the trust of our artists and writers, and our commitment to continuous innovation that is grounded in our core values.” — Caren Seidle, Centricity Music CEO

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music celebrates 20 years of championing artists, songs and stories that inspire listeners worldwide. Formed in 2005 and establishing its headquarters in the Nashville area in 2006, the independent faith-centered record label has built a reputation for long-term artist development, relationship-driven support and a mission to enable its artists to create life-changing experiences for the world.Growing into a lean and vibrant company with label and music publishing divisions that operate cooperatively but autonomously under the same roof, Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing are now home to an impressive roster of award-winning artists and songwriters. The roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Bryan McCleery, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Gary Rea, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Kyle Williams, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Paul Duncan, Rachel Morley, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken."Reaching this 20-year milestone is a testament to the hard work of our team, the trust of our artists and writers, and our commitment to continuous innovation that is grounded in our core values," says Centricity Music CEO Caren Seidle . “While we are incredibly proud of what we have built over the last two decades, we are even more excited about the future. We remain dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional music to inspire every listener.”Looking forward, the label and publishing companies continue with the same purpose that shaped their beginnings: serving artists and writers with excellence as they build meaningful, lasting careers through a dedicated staff helping to connect great music with people around the world.For all the latest Centricity Music news and detail on its acclaimed artist roster, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Band Reeves, Bay Turner, Brandon Heath, Centricity Worship, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jaye King, John Allan, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Mack Brock, Natalie Layne, Rachel Purcell, The Choir Room, and Unspoken. The label also helped establish artists like Lauren Daigle, Aaron Shust, Downhere and others. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/

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