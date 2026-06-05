ECER.com Unveils AI-Driven Marketing Breakthroughs at Google Partner Summit 2026, Empowering Global Business Growth

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the prestigious Google Partner Summit 2026 recently held in Singapore, ECER.com made a defining appearance to showcase its latest achievements. Xia Zihui, Vice President ofECER.com, alongside Technical Director Zhong Min, attended the summit by invitation. They shared the company's groundbreaking success in leveraging AI technology to drastically boost marketing efficiency for export enterprises, helping them build robust global competitive advantages.

This year, ECER.com hit a major milestone with the launch of AdsClaw, an intelligent AI advertising agent service tailored specifically for foreign trade enterprises. AdsClaw seamlessly connects businesses with leading global advertising platforms, including Google and YouTube. The solution automates and optimizes every critical phase of the business cycle—from formulation of promotional strategies, intelligent ad delivery, and dynamic strategy optimization, to high-efficiency lead conversion and follow-up customer management. By transforming new technology into new quality productive forces, AdsClaw enables enterprises to capture high-quality international business opportunities with unprecedented efficiency.

An AI-centered marketing automation system stands as one of ECER's earliest strategic layouts and most fruitful core capabilities. By enabling intelligent, end-to-end operation across the entire export promotion chain, ECER has turned tedious manual labor into a thing of the past. More importantly, this innovation has delivered a massive upgrade to customers' promotional outcomes and return on investment (ROI).

By deeply integrating the latest AI advancements into every facet of cross-border marketing, ECER has successfully implemented real-world applications across vital business scenarios, including website content publishing, advertising, customer communication, and lead conversion. This has culminated in an AI-driven, full-process technical service ecosystem that covers customer acquisition, marketing, and conversion from start to finish.

"ECER Tech will continuously harness rapidly evolving AI technologies to cultivate a thriving ecosystem for independent export websites," stated Xia Zihui during the summit. "Our goal is to drive the brand-oriented development of Chinese enterprises, boost their international competitiveness, and empower them to achieve sustainable growth in their overseas operations."

About ECER

Founded in 2009, ECER Tech focuses on building a robust ecosystem for independent export websites and driving the brand-oriented development of global trade enterprises. Its flagship platform, Ecer.com, serves millions of small and medium-sized enterprises worldwide, with trade coverage extending across more than 150 countries and regions. To ensure high-quality, localized professional services, ECER Tech has established branches and service centers in over 30 major trade-focused cities across China.

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