Generated Awards Announces Winners of First-Ever AI Commercial Video Awards Show

Generated Group today announced the winners of the inaugural Generated Awards, the first awards show dedicated entirely to AI-generated commercial advertising.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generated Group today announced the winners of the inaugural Generated Awards, the first awards show dedicated entirely to AI-generated commercial advertising video. Held on May 27 at Lavan Chelsea in New York City, the event brought together creators, filmmakers, agencies, brands, developers, and AI platform builders working at the front edge of commercial video production.“The AI video industry is growing and changing every single day,” said Tanya Porquez, CEO of Generated Group. “We want to celebrate creators as often as possible because today’s state-of-the-art will be tomorrow’s commonplace. We welcome video submissions from around the world so we can celebrate creators everywhere.”The awards celebrated bold, original AI-generated videos that showed where creative technology is headed. The Generated Awards focused on the people behind the projects rather than the technology itself. Finalists and attendees included creators and companies from around the world producing AI-native advertising campaigns, short films, branded content, visual effects work, and experimental commercial storytelling.One of the highlights of the evening was a live appearance by @TheEuropeanKid and @MyTechCEO , the identical twin brothers whose hilarious social commentary has earned them millions of followers online. In a comedy segment built around the idea that AI cloning technology was the next big thing, the duo, who rarely appear together, joked that the future might simply involve making more copies of themselves. Their performance mixed sharp observations with absurd humor, offering a lighthearted take on the growing role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in modern life.The event screened finalist projects live and winners received recognition on the global Generated stage.Award winners included:• Best Storytelling: Lindor AI Spec Ad, “The Perfection by Mistake” by Michal Kuzminski• Best Visual Effects: “Pac-Man” by Phil Lee• Best Direction: “Meet the New Chief Tough Officer at The Gorilla Glue Company” by The Gorilla Glue Company• Best Audio Experience: “Instant Grind, Nescafe” by Blackbrightstudio• Fictional Ad of the Year: “Puppramin” by PJ Accetturo• Spec Ad of the Year: “Vans” by Çağlasın Yılmaz and Bilgehan Yoldas• Creator of the Year: PJ Accetturo• Commercial of the Year: “The Watch” by Runway Creative and J. Felipe Orozco“We’re not celebrating AI,” Porquez said. “We’re celebrating the humans who use it. There are real concerns around automation and the future of creative work, and we believe the best way to shape that conversation is by recognizing the artists, directors, editors, designers, and storytellers building this new medium responsibly and creatively.”The next Generated Awards event will be held in Fall 2026. Creator submissions for future awards and showcase opportunities are now being accepted on a rolling basis at GeneratedAwards.com About Generated AwardsGenerated Awards is the first-ever awards show dedicated to AI-generated commercial advertising video. Created by Generated Group, the event celebrates the creators, brands, and platforms producing the best AI-assisted commercial work in the world.Generated Awards exist at the intersection of human vision and machine velocity, where creators use generative tools to produce commercial storytelling at new levels of speed and scale while maintaining human direction, taste, and creative judgment.For more information, visit generatedawards.com.

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