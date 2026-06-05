Minnesota River Bridge closure on Highway 212 in Granite Falls starts June 8 (June 5, 2026)

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WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily close the Minnesota River Bridge in Granite Falls starting on June 8 for approximately two weeks as crews resurface the bridge.



The bridge is located on Highway 212 just east of Highway 23.



Traffic will be detoured to Highways 212, 7, and 23 during this time. The closure is necessary as vibrations from vehicles would interfere with the setting and hardening of the new concrete. This will be the first of two closures for the project.

Benefits of the project include a smoother driving surface, and an extended lifespan for the bridge.

PCiRoads is the contractor for the $1.67 million project.

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Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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