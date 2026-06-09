Vulcan Imaging Associates Deploys Strings Agentic AI to Automate Imaging Operations and Enhance Clinical Resilience

Vulcan Imaging Deploys Strings Agentic AI

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 3DRLabs today announced the successful deployment of its Strings Agentic AI platform at Vulcan Imaging Associates (VIA), a leading provider of specialized diagnostic imaging services. By integrating Strings into its core infrastructure, VIA is leveraging autonomous intelligence to provide unified monitoring and intelligent automation across its complex imaging IT environment.Strings is currently monitoring VIA's DataFirst Silverbackplatform, which serves as the backbone of their image distribution workflow. This deployment provides critical oversight of DICOM routing, HL7 messaging, and automated study prefetching, ensuring that data moves seamlessly throughout the enterprise.To ensure a high-performance experience at the point of diagnosis, VIA has also extended Strings monitoring to radiologist reading workstations running Intelerad™ and PowerScribe 360. This gives VIA’s IT team the ability to maintain consistent system performance where it matters most by proactively identifying and autonomously resolving issues before reading workflow is impacted.“Our goal at VIA has always been to provide our radiologists with the most reliable, high-performance environment possible so they can focus entirely on patient care,” said Eric Blackman, CEO at Vulcan Imaging Associates. “By acting as a digital teammate, Strings gives our IT team end-to-end visibility that was previously impossible to achieve manually. We can now sense and resolve technical friction before it ever reaches a radiologist’s workstation.”Key benefits of the Strings deployment at VIA include:● Unified Operational Monitoring: Real-time alerts and health trends across the DataFirst Silverback backbone.● Proactive Issue Resolution: Surfacing emerging system "noise" and exceptions before they impact clinical operations.● Workflow Automation: Reducing the cognitive load on IT staff by automating repetitive support tasks and manual data movement.● Strategic Optimization: Freeing IT resources to focus on high-impact initiatives that drive measurable clinical and financial ROI.The partnership is set to expand shortly, with coverage extending to Intelerad server performance. This move will provide VIA with comprehensive, end-to-end visibility; from core backend infrastructure through to the final diagnostic interpretation.“We are excited to partner with Vulcan Imaging Associates to prove how Agentic AI can transform the stability of imaging workflows,” said Jef Williams, General Manager of Strings. “By moving beyond retrospective reporting to real-time, autonomous observability, we are helping VIA turn their IT infrastructure into a strategic driver of efficiency rather than a maintenance burden.”About 3DR Labs3DR Labs transforms healthcare operations through a unified ecosystem of advanced medical imaging and intelligent automation. By integrating expert radiologic clinical services with a vendor-agnostic AI gateway and predictive workflow orchestration, 3DR harmonizes complex imaging and workflow analysis with human expertise. This end-to-end innovation empowers providers to augment clinical expertise, automate workflows, and accelerate diagnostic interpretation. The result is a more efficient imaging enterprise that optimizes performance and reduces costs - ultimately driving faster, more efficient care delivery and improved patient outcomes across the entire continuum of care.About Vulcan Imaging AssociatesVulcan Imaging Associates (VIA) (formerly Radiology Associates of Birmingham (RAB)) is a diversified radiology group based in Birmingham, Alabama, that’s comprised of more than 28 Radiologists and Musculoskeletal Fellows. Our roots can be traced back to 1915 when James A. Meadows, Sr., MD began serving what is now St. Vincent’s Birmingham Hospital. Having proudly served patients and our community for the past 100 years, we are one of the oldest and most established radiology groups in Alabama.In keeping with our commitment to excellence and continuous improvement, most of our radiologists are fellowship-trained, having completed an additional 1-2 years of specialized training beyond residency. We provide a full range of radiology services, including radiography, CT, MR, ultrasound, nuclear medicine, and mammography. Our services also include interventional procedures that include biopsies, injections, pain management, and drainages involving any location in the body. We also provide cutting-edge services, including 2D shear wave elastography for liver fibrosis/cirrhosis staging and the full range of musculoskeletal ultrasound services typically found only in quaternary care centers.

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