Carr Legal Group Sponsors United Way of the Lowcountry’s 25th Annual Golf Invitational

Carr Legal Group Joins Community Leaders in Supporting Children, Families, and Older Adults Across Beaufort and Jasper Counties

We’re proud to be part of an event that helps create meaningful opportunities and resources for people across Beaufort and Jasper counties.” — Patrick Carr

BEAUFORT , SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr Legal Group is proud to announce its sponsorship of the United Way of the Lowcountry’s 25th Annual Golf Invitational, taking place on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Secession Golf Club in Beaufort, South Carolina. The firm will participate as a Team Sponsor in support of United Way of the Lowcountry’s mission to strengthen children, families, and older adults across Beaufort and Jasper counties.

The annual Golf Invitational helps programs and services focused on education, financial stability, healthcare access, and long-term economic mobility throughout the Lowcountry. Funds raised through the event assist local individuals and families by providing access to essential resources while helping create long-term opportunities for self-sufficiency and success.

As a personal injury law firm serving the Lowcountry, Carr Legal Group believes in giving back to the communities it serves. The firm is dedicated to building strong local connections and supporting events and organizations that bring people together across Beaufort and Jasper counties.

“Organizations like United Way of the Lowcountry play an important role in helping local families and strengthening our community,” said Patrick Carr, Managing Attorney of Carr Legal Group. “We’re proud to be part of an event that helps create meaningful opportunities and resources for people across Beaufort and Jasper counties.”

United Way of the Lowcountry partners with local agencies and organizations to address critical community needs through programs focused on food security, housing assistance, healthcare, education, and financial empowerment. The organization’s work continues to help individuals and families across the region while helping build a stronger and more self-sufficient Lowcountry community.

The 25th Annual Golf Invitational will begin at 10:00 a.m. and conclude with an evening reception at 6:30 p.m. Additional information about United Way of the Lowcountry and its community initiatives can be found at www.uwlowcountry.org.

For more information about Carr Legal Group and its community involvement initiatives, visit carrlegal.com.

About Carr Legal Group

Carr Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices in Beaufort and Hilton Head, SC. The firm is dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by car accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. Committed to community involvement and advocacy, Carr Legal Group works tirelessly to ensure that the rights of its clients are protected while raising awareness of important safety issues. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys, led by Managing Attorney Patrick Carr, and Attorney at Law Michael Bennett, serves the Lowcountry with a focus on integrity, compassion, and results.

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