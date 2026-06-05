For World Wellbeing Week, Alison Canavan Makes the Case That Energy, Not Time, Is the Real Currency of Performance

Ahead of World Wellbeing Week, the keynote speaker and creator of The Energy Bank Method asks leaders to rethink how their teams spend, save and invest energy.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organisations around the world prepare to mark World Wellbeing Week from 24 to 30 June, international keynote speaker and mindfulness advocate Alison Canavan is encouraging leaders to question one of the most common assumptions in modern working life: that the answer to doing more is not better time management. Her message is that most people do not have a time problem at all. They have an energy problem.Canavan is the creator of The Energy Bank Method, a framework that treats personal energy as a currency to be managed with the same care a business gives its finances. The idea is simple, and increasingly relevant to the way teams burn out. How a person spends, saves and invests their energy across a day shapes the quality of their focus, their decisions and their leadership far more than the number of hours on the calendar. World Wellbeing Week, she argues, is the right moment for organisations to look honestly at how their people are spending theirs.The timing reflects a wider shift. The World Health Organization now recognises burnout in its International Classification of Diseases as an occupational phenomenon resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed. For the HR leaders, event organisers and people teams who drive World Wellbeing Week each year, the question has moved on from whether wellbeing matters to how it is actually built and sustained inside a high performing culture.“Time is limited, but energy is constantly moving.” says Canavan. “You can have every hour in the world and still feel completely depleted. When you learn to protect, save and invest your energy, everything changes, including your focus, your mood, the way you lead and the culture you create around you. That is the conversation I want leaders having this World Wellbeing Week.”Her approach is deliberately practical rather than abstract. During the week, Canavan is encouraging teams to try one small, repeatable practice she teaches in her sessions, a pattern she calls Stop, Catch, Change, paired with a short piece of paced breathing: inhale gently for four counts and exhale slowly for six. Even thirty seconds of intentional pacing, she notes, can create more steadiness in a stressful moment. It is the kind of small behavioural change that, done consistently, adds up to a meaningful difference in how a team feels and performs.Canavan brings an unusual route to the corporate stage. A former international supermodel who rebuilt her life through mindfulness and integrative health training at UCLA, she is a trained mindfulness facilitator and has been named by USA Today as one of the top eight transformational coaches in the United States. She has delivered keynotes and workshops for organisations including Google, Deloitte, PayPal, Allianz, Bank of Ireland and Bristol Myers Squibb, often winning over the skeptics in the room with evidence informed tools rather than wellness platitudes.Organisations interested in booking Alison Canavan to speak during World Wellbeing Week or for events through the rest of the year can make an enquiry at alisoncanavan.com . Individuals can sign up there for her daily affirmations and Wellness Warriors community, a free weekly source of practical tools for sustaining energy and preventing burnout.About Alison CanavanAlison Canavan is a wellness coach, mindfulness advocate and international keynote speaker, and the creator of The Energy Bank Method, a practical framework for managing personal and professional energy. Her work focuses on burnout prevention, resilience, energy management and mindful leadership, helping individuals and organisations understand, protect and intentionally invest their energy so they can thrive at work and in life. She is the award winning author of Minding Mum and a regular contributor to television, radio and print on health and wellbeing.Media ContactAlison Canavanhello@alisoncanavan.comalisoncanavan.comSpeaker bookings: darrin@powellspeakers.com

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