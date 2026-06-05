Enjoying a beautiful day on Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay fishing guide Capt. Joshua Taylor expands Salty Scales Fishing Charters and Salty Scales Apparel while inspiring anglers nationwide.

Through Salty Scales Fishing Charters and Salty Scales Apparel, our mission is simple: help anglers create memories, learn new skills, and enjoy the outdoors.” — Capt. Joshua Taylor

RUSKIN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salty Scales Fishing Charters and Salty Scales Apparel Continue to Inspire Anglers On and Off the Water

TAMPA BAY, FL – What began as a passion for fishing has grown into two thriving brands dedicated to educating, inspiring, and connecting anglers across the country. Capt. Joshua Taylor, owner of Salty Scales Fishing Charters and founder of Salty Scales Apparel, continues to combine his love for fishing, teaching, and storytelling to help anglers create unforgettable experiences both on the water and beyond.

With more than 30 years of fishing experience in Tampa Bay and over a decade as a professional guide, Capt. Taylor has built a reputation for delivering exceptional fishing adventures while sharing practical knowledge that helps anglers become more successful. Through Salty Scales Fishing Charters, guests have the opportunity to experience some of the best fishing Florida's Gulf Coast has to offer, targeting species such as snook, redfish, speckled trout, tarpon, mangrove snapper, grouper, cobia, kingfish, and more.

"Fishing has always been about more than catching fish," says Taylor. "It's about the memories you create, the lessons you learn, and the people you share those experiences with. That's the foundation of everything we do."

Operating throughout Tampa Bay, Salty Scales Fishing Charters specializes in inshore, nearshore, offshore, and seasonal tarpon fishing trips. Every charter is customized to match the goals and skill level of the anglers onboard, whether they are chasing a trophy fish, introducing a child to fishing for the first time, or simply looking to enjoy a day on the water with family and friends.

Complementing the charter business is Salty Scales Apparel, a fishing lifestyle brand founded in 2013. What started as a small apparel company has evolved into a recognized brand within the fishing community, providing high-quality apparel while promoting a passion for fishing, conservation, and the outdoor lifestyle. The brand has become synonymous with authentic fishing experiences and a commitment to helping anglers pursue their passion both on and off the water.

Together, Salty Scales Fishing Charters and Salty Scales Apparel have built a loyal following through educational content, fishing reports, product reviews, photography, videography, and social media outreach. Capt. Taylor's content reaches hundreds of thousands of anglers across multiple platforms, helping fishermen improve their skills while showcasing the incredible opportunities available throughout Tampa Bay and beyond.

One of the defining characteristics of both brands is a commitment to education. Whether through a charter trip, an article, a YouTube video, or social media content, the goal remains the same: provide value and help anglers become more confident and successful.

"We want people to learn something every time they interact with our brands," Taylor explains. "If someone catches their first snook, learns a new technique, discovers a new fishery, or simply feels inspired to spend more time outdoors, we've accomplished our mission."

As Tampa Bay continues to attract anglers from around the world, Salty Scales Fishing Charters and Salty Scales Apparel remain dedicated to providing professional experiences, quality products, and educational resources that help grow the fishing community.

From bucket-list tarpon trips and giant Goliath Grouper battles to apparel that represents the fishing lifestyle, the Salty Scales brand continues to be built on authenticity, hard work, and a genuine passion for the sport.

About Salty Scales Fishing Charters

Salty Scales Fishing Charters is a premier Tampa Bay fishing charter service owned and operated by Capt. Joshua Taylor, a USCG licensed captain with more than 30 years of local fishing experience. The company specializes in inshore, nearshore, offshore, and tarpon fishing adventures throughout Tampa Bay and Florida's Gulf Coast.

About Salty Scales Apparel

Founded in 2013, Salty Scales Apparel is a fishing lifestyle brand dedicated to anglers who live for time on the water. The company offers fishing-inspired apparel while promoting education, conservation, and the outdoor lifestyle through engaging content and community involvement.

Websites:

SaltyScalesCharter.com

SaltyScales.com

Media Contact:

Capt. Joshua Taylor

Owner & Founder

Salty Scales Fishing Charters

Salty Scales Apparel

Tampa Bay, Florida

This Tampa Bay Fishing Charter Was UNREAL…

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