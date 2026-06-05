Atlanta, GA – The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles has completed a historic statewide initiative to visit every Georgia facility that houses state offenders, reinforcing its commitment to informed decision-making, offender accountability, and public safety.

Over the course of the initiative, Parole Board Members and executive leadership visited all ninety-one (91) state prisons, county correctional institutions, detention centers, and treatment facilities that house individuals under state supervision. The unprecedented effort provided Board officials with firsthand insight into facility operations, offender programming, and the dedicated work being performed by correctional professionals across Georgia.

Georgia Parole Board Chair Joyette Holmes emphasized the importance of collaboration between the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Georgia Department of Corrections.

"This initiative provided a valuable opportunity to strengthen an already strong partnership with the Department of Corrections," said Holmes. "Throughout our visits, we witnessed the professionalism, dedication, and commitment of correctional staff who work every day to promote accountability, rehabilitation, and safer communities. Their efforts are making a meaningful difference in the lives of offenders and the citizens we serve.”

The successful completion of the statewide tour was recognized during a presentation to the Georgia Board of Corrections, where parole board leaders highlighted the significance of the effort and the shared mission of public safety.

Georgia Parole Board Executive Director Chris Barnett described the initiative as a powerful example of how collaboration strengthens outcomes for offenders, institutions, and communities.

"This was a tremendous undertaking that reflects the commitment of both agencies to work together in pursuit of a common goal," said Barnett. "The Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles are truly better together. By visiting facilities, engaging directly with offenders, and meeting with correctional staff across the state, we reinforced a message of accountability, personal responsibility, and hope."

During each visit, Board Members and leadership met with offenders in both group and individual settings, discussing the parole process, documenting information for case files, and encouraging participation in rehabilitative programming. The consistent message delivered across every facility was clear: complete programming, follow institutional rules, demonstrate positive behavioral change, and prepare for a successful future.

"We want offenders to understand that positive change matters," Barnett added. "When individuals take meaningful steps toward rehabilitation and personal growth, those efforts receive thoughtful and meaningful consideration as parole decisions are made. Success is possible, and we want every offender to understand that opportunity exists."

To commemorate the completion of the statewide initiative, Georgia Department of Corrections Commissioner Tyrone Oliver presented the Georgia Parole Board with a custom wood plaque during the Board of Corrections meeting. The recognition marked the successful completion of a historic effort that further strengthened the partnership between Georgia's corrections and parole systems.

The statewide tour reflects the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles' ongoing commitment to informed clemency decision-making, effective offender rehabilitation, and collaborative public safety efforts that benefit all Georgians.

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