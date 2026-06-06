Dr. Simon S. Rabinowitz Named Top Pediatric Gastroenterologist of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Dr. Simon S. Rabinowitz at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals has recently selected Simon S. Rabinowitz as Top Pediatric Gastroenterologist of the Year 2026 in recognition of his outstanding leadership, dedication, and extraordinary contributions to the field of pediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition.Being selected as an award recipient by IAOTP is a prestigious honor, as only a select group of distinguished professionals are chosen for membership each year. Honorees are recognized for their professional excellence, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All award recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, an event dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of some of the world’s top professionals.For more information on the awards gala, please visit:IAOTP Awards GalaWith over four decades of experience in pediatric medicine, gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition, Simon S. Rabinowitz has established himself as a highly respected physician known for delivering exceptional patient care and advancing innovative practices within his field. Dr. Rabinowitz’s decades of clinical excellence, groundbreaking research, and dedication to patient care and medical education have earned him recognition as one of the nation’s most respected pediatric gastroenterologists.Dr. Rabinowitz joined SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University in 1987, where he founded the Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition, serving the children and families of Brooklyn for nearly four decades. Shortly after arriving at Downstate, he established one of the first Pediatric Gastroenterology fellowship training programs in the United States to receive accreditation from the ACGME. He currently serves as Associate Program Director for Pediatric Gastroenterology and previously served as Vice Chairman of Pediatrics for ten years while continuing to care for new patients with gastrointestinal, liver, pancreatic, and nutritional disorders.Over years of dedicated service to pediatric healthcare, Dr. Rabinowitz has been recognized for providing state-of-the-art care to children with complex digestive and nutritional conditions. He specializes in second opinions for children with gastrointestinal, hepatic, pancreatic, and growth-related disorders, helping families find answers to challenging medical conditions and improving patients’ quality of life.Dr. Rabinowitz’s research and clinical insights have led to numerous published manuscripts and contributions to the medical community on topics including necrotizing enterocolitis in premature infants, gastrointestinal manifestations of pediatric AIDS, gastroesophageal reflux complications, viral hepatitis in children with end-stage renal disease, Hirschsprung disease, H. pylori gastritis, nutritional issues in developmentally disabled children, and eosinophilic esophagitis. He has also authored educational articles for Medscape associated with WebMD on pediatric feeding disorders, vitamin deficiencies, abdominal examinations, and Meckel diverticulum.Before embarking on his career, Dr. Rabinowitz graduated from Stuyvesant High School before attending Vassar College. He later earned his PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and completed his MD through the University of Miami’s combined PhD to MD program in 1983. He returned to New York City to complete his pediatric residency and fellowship training at The Mount Sinai Hospital.In addition to founding the Downstate division, Dr. Rabinowitz also served as Vice Chair of Pediatrics at Long Island College Hospital and later became Chairman of Pediatrics and Pediatric Residency Program Director at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Staten Island from 2003 to 2011. Throughout these leadership roles, he maintained an active clinical practice and continued mentoring young physicians with a compassionate and empathetic approach to patient care.Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Rabinowitz has received awards, accolades, and has been recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to his profession. This year he will be considered for a feature article in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In December he will receive his newest honor as Top Pediatric Gastroenterologist of the Year at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at thr iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC. Additionally, he has been recognized by numerous prestigious organizations and publications including New York Magazine, Castle Connolly’s Best New York Doctors, Who’s Who in Medicine, and other professional organizations. He is also a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Gastroenterological Association.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated, "Choosing Dr. Rabinowitz for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking toward the future, Dr. Rabinowitz remains committed to advancing pediatric gastroenterology through patient care, research, education, and mentorship while continuing to provide expert care to children with complex gastrointestinal and nutritional disorders.For more information on Dr. Simon S. Rabinowitz , please visit:SUNY Downstate Health Sciences UniversityAbout IAOTP:International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP)About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world’s most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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