Beljanski Foundation Shares Emerging Research Ahead of National Cancer Survivors Day That Hopes To Prevent Recurrence

All new findings take an integrative approach to cancer care and will be announced at the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference this month in San Diego

While tremendous progress has been made in cancer treatment, recurrence remains one of the greatest concerns for patients and healthcare providers alike” — Sylvie Beljanski, President of The Beljanski Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Cancer Survivors Day on June 7—which serves as an opportunity to recognize the millions of individuals living with a history of cancer while also emphasizing the need for continued innovation in survivorship research— The Beljanski Foundation is spotlighting new findings exploring the role of cancer stem cells in tumor recurrence and the potential of plant-derived compounds as part of an integrative approach to cancer care.Cancer stem cells are increasingly recognized as a significant challenge in oncology due to their ability to survive conventional treatments, resist chemotherapy and contribute to relapse. As the number of cancer survivors continues to grow, attention is shifting beyond treatment success to the improvement of long-term outcomes.Recent research funded by the Beljanski Foundation explored botanical compounds that have demonstrated activity against cancer stem cells, opening new potential avenues for recurrence prevention and long-term survivorship strategies."While tremendous progress has been made in cancer treatment, recurrence remains one of the greatest concerns for patients and healthcare providers alike," said Sylvie Beljanski, Founder and President of The Beljanski Foundation. "Research targeting cancer stem cells represents an exciting frontier in oncology because it focuses on eradicating the disease for good through a more comprehensive and natural approach."The Foundation's research initiatives and educational efforts will be on full display during the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, June 26–29, 2026, in San Diego. The conference will bring together leading physicians, researchers and integrative oncology experts to discuss advances in cancer research and integrative cancer care."Conferences like ours create a vital forum for scientific exchange and collaboration," Beljanski added. "Healthcare professionals are seeking practical, evidence-based strategies to better support patients throughout their cancer journey. By bringing together experts from multiple disciplines, we can accelerate conversations around the future of integrative oncology."Designed for healthcare professionals, researchers, patients and caregivers, the conference will feature talks from leading experts, new research findings presented by Sylvie Beljanski and opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration. A portion of the proceeds will go towards funding a new research program that focuses on prostate cancer stem cells.To learn more about the research and register for the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, visit the conference website and reserve your tickets today. https://integrativecancerconference.com About The Beljanski FoundationThe Beljanski Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing scientific research and public education in the fields of integrative medicine and oncology, continuing the work of Dr. Mirko Beljanski, one of the first molecular biologists to study how environmental toxins damage DNA and drive cancer. The foundation supports research initiatives focused on innovative, non-toxic approaches to health and cancer care, funding and designing research programs for independent academic institutions like Columbia University, Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Kansas University Medical Center.

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