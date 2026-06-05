Dr. Dean Kim of Greater Texas Foot & Ankle Specialist helps North Texas patients understand Achilles pain and when expert care makes the difference.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist, a Frisco-based podiatry practice led by board-certified surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM, is addressing one of the most common complaints seen in active North Texas adults this summer: Achilles tendon pain. With more patients returning to running, recreational sports, and outdoor activity in warmer months, the practice is seeing a steady increase in inquiries about what causes Achilles discomfort and how to find lasting relief.The Achilles tendon connects the calf muscle to the heel bone and bears significant stress with every step. When inflammation develops, either gradually through overuse or suddenly from a misstep, patients often search for guidance on how to relieve achilles tendon pain before deciding whether to seek professional evaluation. Dr. Kim and his team want North Texas residents to understand that early, informed action can prevent a minor irritation from becoming a longer-term problem.For patients already dealing with persistent soreness, the question of how to heal achilles tendonitis fast is one of the most common searches leading them to the practice. Dr. Kim emphasizes that while rest, gentle stretching, and supportive footwear are appropriate starting points, patients who continue to experience pain after several weeks benefit most from a structured evaluation. Minimally invasive treatment options, including targeted therapy and custom orthotics, can address the underlying mechanics that keep the tendon irritated.Managing and preventing flare-ups also means understanding what aggravates the condition. Patients looking for proven methods to relieve achilles tendonitis pain are often surprised to learn that footwear choices, training surfaces, and calf flexibility play as significant a role as the treatment itself. Dr. Kim works collaboratively with each patient to build a care plan tailored to their activity level and daily demands, rather than offering a generic approach.Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist serves patients across Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and surrounding North Texas communities. The practice is designed to feel welcoming from the first visit, with an emphasis on patient education and shared decision-making at every step. Dr. Kim is among a select group of surgeons worldwide who specialize exclusively in minimally invasive techniques, meaning that when surgical intervention is warranted, patients benefit from smaller incisions, faster recovery, and significantly less downtime compared to traditional open procedures.Patients experiencing Achilles pain, heel discomfort, or related foot and ankle concerns are encouraged to schedule a consultation. The practice accepts most major insurance plans, and no referral is required for an initial appointment. More information is available at gtxfoot.com or by calling (469) 384-2135.Achilles tendon pain is incredibly common, especially as people become more active in the summer months, but it responds very well to the right care when caught early. At Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist, we take the time to understand each patient's lifestyle and goals so we can build a plan that supports real, lasting healing rather than just temporary relief.— Senior leadership, Greater Texas Foot & Ankle SpecialistAbout Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist: Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist is a patient-centered podiatry practice in Frisco, TX, founded and led by board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Dean Kim, DPM, FACFAS, ABPM. The practice specializes in minimally invasive foot and ankle surgery, offering patients faster recovery, less scarring, and compassionate, collaborative care from diagnosis through healing. Serving Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and the broader North Texas region, Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist is committed to lasting patient relationships and informed, personalized treatment for every condition.Press Contact:Greater Texas Foot and Ankle Specialist, Frisco, TX | Phone: (469) 384-2135 | Email: press@gtxfoot.com | Website: https://gtxfoot.com

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