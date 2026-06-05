Remembrance Headstones Expands Granite Memorial Services to 14 Locations Across 8 States, Introduces AR Visualization

Remembrance Headstones Logo Headstones for Graves Near Me Tombstones Near Me Flat Headstones

RH serves families in California, Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, Washington with full production, 3D design and financing

Families deserve to see exactly what they are commissioning before a single tool touches the stone” — Remembrance Headstones Team

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remembrance Headstones, a full-cycle granite memorial manufacturer with roots tracing to a family workshop founded in 1960, has expanded its nationwide service footprint to 14 physical showroom locations operating across 8 U.S. states, the company announced. The expansion coincides with the launch of augmented reality (AR) visualization technology available directly on product pages, allowing families to preview finished memorial stones at accurate scale in a real environment through a mobile device before any production commitment is made.The company reports serving families across California, Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey, and Washington state through a model that integrates in-house production with full cemetery coordination, from initial design approval through foundation preparation and installation. Families searching for headstones for graves near me can access the full service model either through a local showroom visit or through the company's online configurator, which renders finished memorial designs in three dimensions on the actual selected granite surface."Families deserve to see exactly what they are commissioning before a single tool touches the stone," said a company spokesperson. "The combination of a 3D render placed on the real granite color and the AR view that positions the finished memorial at the grave in actual proportions eliminates the most common source of post-installation disappointment in this industry."Expanded Product Range and Material LibraryRemembrance Headstones operates across 20 product categories including upright monuments, companion memorials, bench headstones, ledger stones, Asian-style monuments, specialty custom shapes, cremation urns, and cemetery vases. Among the most widely requested category, flat headstones are produced in over 40 granite types sourced from quarries in India, China, Norway, Finland, Brazil, South Africa, and the United States — including Indian Black Premium, Blue Pearl, Balmoral Red, Carrara White, and Shanxi Black. Each material is selected for density, exterior-grade performance, and long-term engraving clarity.The flat marker category has seen particular demand growth as cemetery sections across California, Florida, Texas, and the Midwest have increasingly adopted flush-marker requirements for maintenance compatibility. The company's production facility operates at 5,000 square meters with eight production lines and a six-stage quality inspection process on every batch.Financing, Veteran Programs, and Pricing TransparencyIn response to demand from families navigating memorial costs during financially difficult periods, Remembrance Headstones offers in-house 0% financing up to 12 months with no background credit check, Klarna financing extending to 24 months, and pre-need planning installment programs up to 36 months interest-free. Veterans receive 30% off with full payment; active and retired law enforcement and first responders receive 25% off.All product prices — including engraving, nationwide delivery, and cemetery coordination — are publicly listed on product pages without requiring a phone inquiry, a standard the company describes as central to its service model.A 10% competitor price match guarantee applies to comparable stones with comparable service packages.Showroom Locations and Service CoveragePhysical showrooms operate in Sacramento and Carmichael, California; Glendale and Hesperia, California; Houston, Texas; Tulsa and Edmond, Oklahoma; and locations in Florida, North Carolina, Illinois, New Jersey, and Washington state. After-hours showroom appointments are available at all locations.Families in markets without a nearby physical location — including across Ohio, Kansas, Arkansas, New York, South Carolina, and neighboring states — access the same product range, production standards, and service model through nationwide delivery and installation coordination.The company reports that certified installation teams handle foundation preparation, delivery coordination, and placement at the cemetery, with cemetery documentation and permit submission managed on behalf of the ordering family in every case.All granite memorials carry a lifetime guarantee on the stone.Families researching options for tombstones near me can access the full product catalog, current pricing, and the 3D and AR design tools at remembranceheadstones.com.About Remembrance Headstones: Remembrance Headstones is a full-cycle granite memorial manufacturer and installer serving families across the United States. Founded on a manufacturing tradition established in 1960 and expanded to the U.S. market beginning in 2022, the company operates 14 physical showroom locations across 8 states with a 5,000-square-meter production facility, a catalog spanning more than 40 granite types and 20 product categories, and a service model that handles cemetery coordination, permitting, foundation preparation, and installation as part of every standard order. All granite memorials carry a lifetime guarantee. Showroom and online ordering information is available at remembranceheadstones.com.

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