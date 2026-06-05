Fort Jackson names top family, volunteers of the year

The post announced its Family of the Year and Volunteers of the Year during its monthly post awards ceremony, May 29.

Maj. Gen. Daryl Hood, Fort Jackson commanding general and the community honored and recognized the exemplary contributions made by Families and volunteers during the annual Volunteer Recognition Ceremony.

The Family of the Year award is presented to an outstanding family in recognition of its volunteer efforts to promote the well-being of Soldiers and their family members.

Winners were selected based on three criteria: volunteerism, leadership and awards.

“We salute all our volunteers for contributing many hours of selfless service and personal dedication and our Families for their unique contributions and daily sacrifices while supporting the Army mission,” said Marilynn Bailey, Fort Jackson’s volunteer coordinator.

The winners are:

First Sgt. Elliot Mendez and his Family were named the post’s Family of the Year. The Mendez family embodies selfless service, resilient leadership and an unwavering commitment to both the miliary and local communities, Bailey said.

Roman Morgan, nominated by Fort Jackson Medical Activity, was named the Volunteer of the Year in the youth category. He volunteered in multiple places across the Midlands and is the co-founder of It’s Cool to Be Kind.

Staff Sgt. Christopher Osbourne, nominated by 1st Battalion, 61st Infantry Regiment, was named the Volunteer of the Year in the active duty category. He volunteered more than 100 hours of community service to his church and is known for how his professionalism, reliability and calm demeanor have positively affected his church community.

Shannon Morgan, chief of operations with Moncrief Army Health Clinic, was nominated by Fort Jackson Medical Activity due to her four years on the post retiree council, and three years on the Richland Two Superintendents Parent Advisory Council. She was named the Volunteer of the Year in the retiree category.

Darian Owens, nominated by 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was named the Volunteer of the Year in the family member category for her actions including organizing the unit fundraising tent, leading the unit volunteer team and serving as “the friendly face of the battalion.”