Georgia Lays the Foundation for Responsible AI in State Government with Darwin AI Partnership

Georgia Technology Authority selects Darwin AI to anchor its statewide AI strategy, combining governance and infrastructure to lead public-sector AI nationally.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Georgia Technology Authority (GTA) and Darwin AI today announced a strategic partnership to build the groundwork for statewide AI governance, advancing Georgia's position as one of the country's leading states for responsible adoption of artificial intelligence in government.The collaboration reflects a shared conviction: the next decade of state government will be defined less by which states move fastest on AI, and more by which states put the right structures in place to move with confidence. Under State CIO Shawnzia Thomas, Georgia has consistently led the nation in delivering citizen-centered, technology-forward government. This partnership extends that leadership into the AI era.Georgia has spent the last several years quietly building one of the most thoughtful AI programs in the country. The state stood up an Office of Artificial Intelligence, launched the Georgia AI Innovation Lab to test emerging tools in a structured environment, established statewide AI use standards, and partnered with InnovateUS to deliver free AI literacy training to public employees. Under CIO Thomas, the state has held to a clear philosophy: AI governance is security. Georgia applies the same NIST-grounded discipline to AI that it applies to every other enterprise technology, and this partnership with Darwin builds on that foundation.Rather than rolling out AI tools without guardrails, Georgia is taking a foundation-first approach. The state is prioritizing enterprise visibility into where AI is being used, defining clear standards for accountability, and building the operational scaffolding that allows agencies to innovate without compromising public trust. Darwin Govern™ will serve as the infrastructure underneath that effort, giving GTA and its agencies a single place to manage AI policy, oversee data and records, and maintain compliance across departments. Once those guardrails are in place, agencies will be positioned to use Darwin LaunchPad™ to design and deploy mission-specific agentic workflows, moving the state from pilots to production and from experiments to sustainable adoption."Georgia's vision for AI is clear: innovation must be built on a foundation of governance, security, and trust," said Shawnzia Thomas, State CIO and Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority. "Darwin will help us operationalize that vision by providing the tools and framework necessary to establish enterprise-wide oversight, support compliance requirements, and give agencies a clear path for responsible AI adoption. By strengthening visibility into AI use, reinforcing security controls, and promoting accountability across state government, we are creating the conditions for AI to deliver meaningful value to Georgians while maintaining the highest standards of public trust."For Darwin, the partnership reflects a thesis that has guided the company since its founding: AI in the public sector cannot succeed without governance, and governance cannot succeed without leaders willing to set the standard. Georgia's decision to invest in the foundation, not just the tools, offers a model the company believes other states will follow."States like Georgia are setting the standard for what responsible AI in government actually looks like," said Noam Maital, CEO and Co-Founder, Darwin AI. "CIO Thomas and her team are not waiting for someone else to define the rules. They are building the foundation themselves, and they are doing it on behalf of every citizen the state serves. We are proud to support Georgia's leadership and look forward to helping more states follow the model they are putting in place."The partnership begins immediately, with initial work focused on enterprise visibility, governance standards, and the operating model GTA will use to support agencies across the state. Both organizations expect early results to inform a broader national conversation about how state governments can lead on AI without sacrificing trust.About Darwin AIDarwin AI is a leading AI governance and workflow platform built exclusively for state and local government. Its infrastructure enables agencies to deploy AI securely and in full compliance with records, data privacy, and regulatory requirements. Darwin Govern™ delivers enterprise AI visibility, compliance, and risk mitigation. Darwin LaunchPad™ powers governed, mission-specific AI workflows across government operations. A GovTech 100 company, Darwin AI is headquartered in the U.S. Learn more at darwingov.com About The Georgia Technology AuthorityGTA manages the delivery of IT infrastructure services to state agencies and serves as Georgia's central authority for information technology policy, security, and strategy. Under State CIO Shawnzia Thomas, GTA continues to advance customer-focused, citizen-centered government for the people of Georgia. Learn more at gta.georgia.gov Media ContactsGeorgia Technology Authority, communications@gta.ga.gov

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