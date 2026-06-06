Fai Chan Selected as Top Aromatherapist of the Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Fai Chan at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fai Chan , Aromatherapist at Deli Aroma LLC, was recently selected as Top Aromatherapist of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. Chan has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Chan is a Clinical Aromatherapist at Deli Aroma LLC. As a student, she published research findings with international aromatherapy journals. In 2015, she served the board of a world leading aromatherapy association (Alliance of International Aromatherapists). She was also the chair of the publication committee. Deli Aroma LLC is dedicated to holistic healing protocols and research. Grounded by pharmacology, her specialties are in the healing of psychiatric/neurological issues and diabetes. Based on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) framework, with the synergistic effects of combining the therapeutic approach with chemistry, her remedies are very effective.Deli Aroma plays a crucial role in the industry by providing insights and potential avenues for future research collaborations with labs or institutions. While the company can handle all aspects of research, Fai believes in the power of teamwork. She understands when to delegate responsibilities to others, allowing them to develop and contribute their expertise.Many refer to this approach as integrative medicine because it bridges the gap between traditional healing practices and modern scientific research. However, it’s a complex field as people often employ various health and wellness practices alongside traditional medical advice.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to holistic healing, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and aromatherapy.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Chan has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Aromatherapist of the Year for 2026.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Chan for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Chan attributes her success to persistence and mentors she had along the way. When not working, she enjoys writing, reading and cooking. In the future, she looks forward to continuing to expand her business.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have provided thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide with the recognition and credibility they deserve, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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