1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, Rare Stanley Cup Card, and Gretzky Rookie Lead $678,750 Miller & Miller Sports Auction

1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card, graded PSA 1 Poor, the hobby’s most iconic post-war baseball card and top lot of the sale (CA$84,700). Rare 1924 Champ’s “Stanley Cup” card, graded PSA 1 Poor, considered the first appearance of the Stanley Cup on a trading card (CA$32,670). 1979-1980 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky rookie card signed by Gretzky in 1981, graded PSA 4 with PSA 8 autograph (CA$15,730).

Online-only May 31 sale featured iconic 1952 Topps baseball cards, rare pre-war hockey issues, and key vintage sports collectibles.

These results reinforce the continued demand for iconic post-war baseball cards, particularly when fresh examples enter the market.” — Ben Pernfuss

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A celebrated 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card ; the rare 1924 Champ’s “Stanley Cup” card ; an autographed Wayne Gretzky rookie card; and a group of sought-after 1952 Topps high-number baseball cards led Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s Pre-1980 Sports Cards & Memorabilia sale held May 31, 2026. The online-only auction realized $678,750 in total gross and attracted strong participation from collectors across North America.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include a 21 percent buyer’s premium.The auction featured 303 lots of sports cards and memorabilia and was conducted online through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers. A total of 578 registered bidders placed 7,815 bids throughout the sale. Ninety-eight percent of all lots sold, while 56 percent of the top 50 lots exceeded their pre-sale estimates, demonstrating continued strength in the vintage sports collectibles market.The sale was led by Lot 120, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card graded PSA 1 Poor, which realized $84,700. Widely regarded as the hobby’s most iconic post-war baseball card, the Mantle delivered a record-setting Canadian result for its grade. Despite technical flaws that limited the card to a PSA 1 designation, collectors responded to its exceptional eye appeal and enduring status as the centerpiece of the legendary 1952 Topps set.Rare hockey material continued to generate impressive results, led by Lot 129, the elusive 1924 Champ’s “Stanley Cup” card graded PSA 1 Poor, which sold for $32,670. Considered by many collectors to be the Stanley Cup’s “rookie card,” the issue represents the first known appearance of Lord Stanley’s famous trophy on a trading card. With only a small number of examples graded by PSA, the card has become one of the true holy grails of hockey collecting.Lot 128, a 1979-1980 O-Pee-Chee #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card signed by Gretzky in 1981 and graded PSA 4 with an autograph grade of PSA 8, achieved $15,730. The card carried an appealing origin story, having been signed during a Pro-Am golf event at Glen Abbey Golf Course in Oakville, Ontario, when a young fan successfully secured an autograph from the future hockey legend.Another notable baseball result came from Lot 122, a 1952 Topps #407 Ed Mathews rookie card graded PSA 2.5 Good+, which realized $13,310. Fresh to the hobby from a single-family collection, the scarce high-number rookie card generated significant interest and established a record Canadian result for its grade.Lot 118, a 1952 Bowman #101 Mickey Mantle graded PSA 8 (OC), brought $12,100. The high-grade example featured strong eye appeal and represented one of the finest-condition Mantle cards offered in the sale.Vintage hockey collectors competed aggressively for Lot 126, a complete 1966-1967 Topps hockey set featuring a recently graded PSA 4 Bobby Orr rookie card. The complete 132-card set realized $11,495 and offered collectors one of the hobby’s most important rookie cards alongside a strong-condition original set.Lot 121, a 1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson graded PSA 1 Poor, sold for $10,285. One of the key cards from the scarce sixth series of the 1952 Topps issue, the Robinson remains highly sought after due to both its rarity and Robinson’s enduring significance as a transformational figure in sports history.“Collectors responded very strongly to the quality and freshness of the material in this auction,” said Ben Pernfuss, Miller & Miller’s Consignment Director for Sports Cards & Memorabilia. “The 1952 Topps cards were a real highlight, with both the Mickey Mantle and Ed Mathews cards establishing Canadian record prices for their respective grades. These results reinforce the continued demand for iconic post-war baseball cards, particularly when fresh examples enter the market.”Mr. Pernfuss added, “The 1924 Stanley Cup card continues to impress every time it appears at auction. Another record result further solidifies its place as one of hockey collecting’s true holy grails. Collectors recognize its historical importance, rarity, and significance within the hobby.”Miller & Miller’s next Pre-1980 Sports Cards auction is scheduled for September 27, 2026, and will feature The Spezowka Collection. The sale will again be offered as an online-only auction. Full results, upcoming catalogues, and bidder registration are available at www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and high-value collectibles, providing collectors with a respected marketplace to buy and sell with confidence.To consign a single item, estate, or collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about upcoming auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

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