Carr Legal Group Announces Jeremiah Gibson as 2026 Scholarship Recipient

Beaufort County law firm Carr Legal Group highlights distracted driving awareness while empowering future leaders with educational scholarships.

We are proud to support students like Jeremiah as they pursue their goals and continue making a positive impact both in and outside the classroom.” — Patrick Carr

BEAUFORT , SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr Legal Group is proud to announce Jeremiah Gibson of Battery Creek High School as one of the recipients of the firm’s 2026 Carr Legal Group Scholarship, awarded annually to students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership, and a commitment to serving their communities while pursuing higher education.

Throughout his high school career, Gibson remained actively involved in leadership organizations, fine arts, volunteer service, and community initiatives. He served as Senior Class Representative in Student Government, as well as an officer for both INTERACT and HOSA. In addition, he was a dedicated member of the Battery Creek High School Marching Band throughout high school, where he served as Section Leader and Vice President.

Gibson plans to attend the University of South Carolina in Columbia this fall, where he will pursue a degree in Criminal Justice with the goal of becoming a Criminal Justice Attorney.

“Jeremiah has demonstrated strong leadership, dedication, and a genuine commitment to serving his community,” said Patrick Carr, founder of Carr Legal Group. “We are proud to support students like Jeremiah as they pursue their goals and continue making a positive impact both in and outside the classroom.”

Beyond academics and extracurricular activities, Gibson has demonstrated a strong commitment to service through volunteer work at his church, where he assists with summer camp programs, grounds maintenance, and cleanup efforts. He has also participated in community service initiatives through INTERACT and HOSA, including canned food drives and blood drives, while balancing employment at Son Rise Summer Camp during his high school years.

The Carr Legal Group Scholarship supports local students who demonstrate strong character, leadership, academic dedication, and a commitment to their future goals. For more information about Carr Legal Group and its community initiatives, visit carrlegal.com.

About Carr Legal Group

Carr Legal Group is a personal injury law firm with offices in Beaufort and Hilton Head, SC. The firm is dedicated to representing individuals and families affected by car accidents, medical malpractice, and other personal injury cases. Committed to community involvement and advocacy, Carr Legal Group works tirelessly to ensure that the rights of its clients are protected while raising awareness of important safety issues. The firm’s team of experienced attorneys, led by Managing Attorney Patrick Carr, and Attorney at Law Michael Bennett, serves the Lowcountry with a focus on integrity, compassion, and results.

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