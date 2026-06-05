ThreeBestRated® Honours Dr. Balaraju Naidu and ONUS Hospital for Advancing Robotic Orthopedic Care in Hyderabad
Addressing these concerns through technology-driven and patient-centric care, Dr. Balaraju Naidu, Founder and Managing Director of ONUS Hospital, has emerged as one of Hyderabad’s leading robotic orthopedic surgeons. Recognized by ThreeBestRated® for the second time in a row as one of the top robotic surgeons in Hyderabad, Dr. Balaraju Naidu is transforming orthopedic care by making globally advanced robotic surgery more accessible and affordable.
Bringing Global Standards of Robotic Orthopedic Care to India
Based in Hyderabad, Dr. Balaraju Naidu completed his MBBS and MS from Gandhi Medical College before pursuing advanced robotic surgery fellowships and leadership programs across the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and Australia. His educational journey also includes healthcare leadership programs from the Indian School of Business (ISB), IIM Lucknow, and Harvard Medical School, all of which helped shape his patient-first philosophy.
During his international training, Dr. Balaraju Naidu witnessed the significant benefits of robotic orthopedic surgery, including reduced blood loss, higher surgical precision, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes. Driven by a desire to make advanced orthopedic care accessible to Indian patients, Dr. Balaraju Naidu returned to India and founded ONUS Hospital in East Hyderabad.
ONUS Hospital: East Hyderabad’s First Robotic Orthopedic Hospital
Onus Hospital became the first hospital in East Hyderabad to introduce robotic orthopedic surgery. Dr. Balaraju believes that robotic technology acts as a surgeon’s precision partner by helping minimize human error. The robotic systems used at ONUS Hospital are imported from South Korea and are capable of performing bone cuts with an accuracy of up to 0.1 millimetres, enabling patients to experience less pain and quicker recovery. This level of precision allows Dr. Balaraju and his team to improve postoperative outcomes while preserving more of the patient's natural bone and significantly reducing blood loss.
Under his leadership, ONUS Hospital has significantly reduced the cost of robotic joint replacement surgeries, making advanced orthopedic treatment accessible to a larger patient population. By lowering surgery expenses from nearly ₹4 lakhs to approximately ₹2 lakhs, ONUS Hospital continues to bridge the gap between affordability and world-class medical care.
“We are happy to see that all our patients are walking very comfortably on the third day. And within fifteen days, they are walking without any pain. Thanks to technology, our success rates have increased dramatically, and our volumes have also increased significantly with the help of robotics,” said Dr. Balaraju.
ONUS Hospital is also one of only two facilities in India integrating fourth-generation surgical technology - a powerful combination of robotics, virtual reality (VR), and artificial intelligence (AI) to further enhance surgical planning and patient outcomes.
Patient-Centric Care Beyond Surgery
The core principle of ONUS Hospital is built around patient comfort and transparency. The team ensures every patient is informed about every stage of treatment, including admissions, procedures, discharge planning, and rehabilitation schedules.
One of the cornerstones of ONUS Hospital is their comprehensive “Joint Care Program,” which focuses on supporting patients throughout their entire treatment journey. From admission and real-time surgical updates to rehabilitation and home physiotherapy, the team offers an end-to-end care model designed to simplify recovery for patients and families. They also make arrangements for patients to receive physiotherapy in the comfort of their homes to enable them to recover in a faster manner.
Dr. Balaraju added, “Whenever any patient enrolls in our joint replacement surgery, we make sure that the patient is taken care of from security entry to exit. We give patients an end-to-end solution to all kinds of joint care programs.”
This patient-centered approach and incorporation of global healthcare models have contributed to the hospital’s growing reputation as a trusted destination for robotic orthopedic care in Telangana.
A Crucial Advice for Patients
As part of his commitment to community health education, Dr. Balaraju Naidu emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and preventive orthopedic care. He advises individuals over the age of 40 to pay close attention to symptoms such as persistent joint pain, swelling, stiffness, or unusual sounds in the knees and joints.
He also highlights the strong connection between body weight and joint health, noting that excess weight significantly increases stress on the knees and raises the risk of osteoarthritis.
“Weight and height are clinically correlated. Many patients in India struggle with being overweight. Whenever any patient comes to our hospital, we check their BMI. A simple guideline we follow is that a person’s ideal weight is roughly their height in centimeters minus 100. For example, if a person’s height is 178 centimeters, their ideal weight would be around 78 kilograms. If the patient weighs 85 kilograms, the excess seven kilograms can create nearly 40 kilograms of additional pressure on the joints. This makes them more prone to osteoarthritis.”
An individual with swelling, stiffness, and pain in the knees and joints should consult an orthopedic surgeon immediately to prevent it from getting worse and avoid complications.
A Vision for the Future of Orthopedic Care
Looking ahead, Dr. Balaraju Naidu envisions ONUS Hospital becoming a leader in technology-integrated orthopedic care. By 2030, he aims to make robotic orthopedic surgery accessible to all patients, regardless of economic background, through an integrated ecosystem of robotics, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.
“Our mission is very simple: to provide patient-centric care at a very affordable cost, and all the outcomes will be in line with international standards with better clinical outcomes.”
Upon winning the ThreeBestRated® award, Dr. Balaraju said, “We are thankful to the ThreeBestRated® team. They have recognized us for the second time in a row as the top three Orthopedic Surgeons in Hyderabad. They considered several factors, including clinical outcomes, patient ratings, and online reputation, and we are very thankful.”
Dr. Balaraju Naidu
ONUS Hospital
+91 9502792322
md@onusrobotichospitals.com
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2026 Award-Winning Robotic Orthopaedic Surgeon | Dr. M. Balaraju Naidu | Advanced Joint Replacement
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