Carol Engler to Appear on America’s Authors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carol Engler, author of an award-winning memoir focused on mental health, Tourette Syndrome, autism, and the realities of raising a neurodivergent child, is set to appear on America’s Authors, where she will share insights on mental health, special needs caregiving, and the power of honest storytelling.America’s Authors is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Engler will explore the challenges faced by families navigating serious mental health conditions and special needs care, the importance of speaking openly about difficult realities, and how humor and hope can help families persevere through adversity.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Authors continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Carol’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasauthorstv.com/carol-k-engler

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