Albany State University and Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc. Announce Scholarship Partnership

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Albany State University And Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc. Have Partnered To Provide Scholarships To Miss Georgia And Miss Georgia’s Teen Winners.

This partnership reflects Albany State University’s continued commitment to creating access and opportunity for high-achieving students.” — Dr. Robert Scott, President, Albany State University

ALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany State University (ASU) and the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc. have announced a new partnership that will expand educational opportunities for future titleholders while investing in leadership development, academic achievement, and community impact.Through the partnership, winners of Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia’s Teen will receive a full four-year tuition scholarship to Albany State University. The scholarship is stackable with Georgia’s HOPE and Zell Miller Scholarships, creating a powerful opportunity for recipients to pursue higher education while serving as ambassadors for their communities and the State of Georgia.“This partnership reflects Albany State University’s continued commitment to creating access and opportunity for high-achieving students. We are proud to support young women who exemplify scholarship, leadership, and service, and to provide them with a pathway to excel both academically and professionally.”- Dr. Robert O. Scott, President, Albany State UniversityThe partnership brings together two organizations that share a commitment to empowering young people through education, leadership, and service. It also creates a pathway for titleholders to pursue their academic goals while continuing to develop the communication, leadership, and advocacy skills that are central to the Miss Georgia program.“This partnership represents an extraordinary investment in the future of young women across Georgia. At the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc., we believe education is one of the most powerful tools for leadership, service, and personal growth. By partnering with Albany State University, we are expanding opportunities for our titleholders to pursue their academic goals while continuing to make meaningful impacts in their communities. We are proud to align with an institution that shares our commitment to excellence, empowerment, and developing the next generation of leaders.”- Trina Pruitt, Executive Director, Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc.Founded in 1903, Albany State University is one of Georgia’s most distinguished institutions of higher education and a proud Historically Black College and University (HBCU). As one of the largest HBCUs in the state, ASU serves a diverse student population and offers over 50 degree programs across undergraduate and graduate levels. For 123 years, the university has transformed lives through education, producing leaders in business, healthcare, education, public service, STEM, and countless other fields. Its legacy is rooted in expanding access to opportunity while empowering students to become leaders who make meaningful contributions in their communities and beyond.As a member of the University System of Georgia, Albany State University is recognized for its strong academic programs, commitment to student success, vibrant campus culture, and dedication to service. The university’s mission of developing graduates who lead with purpose and impact aligns closely with the values promoted through the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc.The university’s emphasis on academic excellence, leadership development, and community engagement makes it a natural partner for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc. Together, the two organizations are creating opportunities that extend beyond financial support by encouraging students to pursue their ambitions, expand their leadership potential, and make meaningful contributions to the communities they serve.For the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc., the partnership represents a significant expansion of educational resources available to future titleholders. By reducing financial barriers and increasing access to higher education, the scholarship helps ensure that young women can focus on achieving their academic, professional, and personal goals.The partnership reflects a shared belief that investing in education creates stronger leaders, stronger communities, and greater opportunities for future generations.About Albany State UniversityAlbany State University is Georgia’s largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. As an institution on the rise, ASU generates $282 million in annual economic impact and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success. Albany State University is a proud member of the University System of Georgia.About the Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc.The Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition Inc. is the official state preliminary to the Miss America Opportunity. Through scholarship assistance, leadership development, community service initiatives, and professional growth opportunities, the organization empowers young women to achieve their educational, career, and service goals while making a positive impact throughout Georgia.

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